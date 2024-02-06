Adah Sharma starrer 'Bastar-The Naxal Story' official teaser released

The official teaser for “Bastar: The Naxal Story,” the upcoming drama film starring Adah Sharma, was released by the film’s producers on Tuesday. Adah posted the teaser on Instagram with the comment, “A story colored red with the blood of innocent people! Seize the untold tale of Bastar – The Story of the Naxals. Get the teaser out right now!” March 15 is when the film, which is directed by Sudipto Sen and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, is scheduled to open in theaters.

The teaser showcased the one-minute-long monologue enacted by Adah Sharma’s character IPS Neerja Madhvan.

The monologue is a glimpse of the strong narration of the film and some truths that will be unfolded by the team of the film.

In the teaser the makers have exposed the truth about number of martiers and how Psudo intellectuals in our country are running a propaganda to divide the country funded by China. Now is the time to think deep.

The teaser was quickly shared by the actor, and her friends and fans flooded the comment section with their thoughts. One of the fans wrote, “Adah, grab the national award soon.” “Damdaar teaser aur apka look bhi movie main strong lag raha hai,” said a second person.