After Oscars Nominations Delay, Is 67th Grammy Awards Ceremony Getting Postponed Due To LA Fire?

With the 67th Annual Grammy Awards scheduled for Sunday, February 2, at the Crypto.com Arena in downtown Los Angeles, there is growing concern about whether the event will proceed as planned.

Devastating wildfires have been wreaking havoc across Los Angeles, prompting discussions about a potential delay or a change in the event’s format.

Is Grammys Getting Postponed?

Sources close to a publication have confirmed that the Recording Academy is considering various options, including postponing the event or shifting the broadcast to a fundraiser.

A senior television executive stated that the Grammys are likely to be postponed due to the ongoing wildfire crisis. The fires, which were sparked by a wind event earlier in the week, continue to threaten the region, impacting not just the city but the overall state of disaster in Los Angeles.

The wildfires’ devastation extends beyond the logistics of holding the awards ceremony. The Grammys require hundreds of hotel rooms for artists, their teams, and attendees, many of whom may have been directly impacted by the fires.

Some musicians may have also lost their instruments due to the destruction. Several individuals within the music industry, including label staff and publicists, have been affected by the fires, with prominent figures like Billie Eilish and The Weeknd facing challenges.

Previous Postponements of the Grammys

This wouldn’t be the first time the Grammys have been delayed. The 2021 ceremony was moved from January to March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the 2022 event was rescheduled from January to April due to a spike in COVID cases. The 2022 Grammys were also held in Las Vegas for the first time in history.

In light of the wildfires, Crypto.com Arena has already postponed several scheduled events this week, including NBA games, in order to prioritize the ongoing emergency response. The Lakers, who play at the arena, issued a statement emphasizing the importance of focusing on more pressing matters.

L.A. Wildfires and Their Impact

Since the initial outbreak of the wildfire in Pacific Palisades on Tuesday, the fires have spread rapidly, impacting Malibu, Santa Monica, and other parts of Los Angeles County.

First responders have been working non-stop to contain the multiple fires, including the Eaton, Hurst, and Kenneth fires. As of Friday, the death toll from the wildfires had reached 11 people.

The Palisades Fire, which is being called the most destructive fire in L.A.’s history, has destroyed over 5,300 structures, including homes, businesses, and apartment buildings. The fire has burned more than 20,000 acres. Other fires, like the Eaton Fire, have also caused significant damage, displacing thousands of residents.

Many celebrities have been impacted by the fires, with several losing their homes. Notable figures like Mandy Moore, Anna Faris, and Jeff Bridges have shared their experiences on social media as their properties were destroyed. Other stars affected include Paris Hilton, Bozoma Saint John, and Diane Warren.

As of Saturday, the Kenneth Fire is 80% contained, while the Palisades Fire is only 11% contained, and the Eaton Fire is 15% contained. The Hurst Fire, south of Santa Clarita, is 77% contained. The ongoing efforts to control these fires are crucial to determining the fate of the Grammy Awards and other events in Los Angeles.