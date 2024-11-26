Home
Tuesday, November 26, 2024
Akhil Akkineni Engaged To Zainab Ravdjee: Nagarjuna Expresses Joy Ahead Of Naga Chaitanya’s Wedding!

The couple marked this beautiful milestone with an intimate engagement ceremony held at the Akkineni family home, surrounded by close family members. This celebration marks the beginning of a new chapter in their lives, sparking joy for their loved ones and fans alike.

The Akkineni family has recently shared the exciting news of the engagement of Akhil Akkineni, the younger son of the legendary actor Nagarjuna Akkineni, to Zainab Ravdjee, the daughter of Zulfi Ravdjee. The couple marked this beautiful milestone with an intimate engagement ceremony held at the Akkineni family home, surrounded by close family members. This celebration marks the beginning of a new chapter in their lives, sparking joy for their loved ones and fans alike.

Zainab Ravdjee hails from India, and Dubai, and London, yet fully dedicates her life to art and culture. While it was only a few past years that they met, their relationship has quickly stepped into love. Well-wishers buzzingly await the couple’s festivities since their engagement is already making headlines. The wedding dates have not been announced, but they will likely take place in the coming year, and the couple is so excited to rave about it with families and fans.

On this special day Nagarjuna Akkineni filled hearts with pride and happiness as a father. As he said, “As a father, the greatest pleasure comes to me from seeing Akhil take this important step in his life-with Zainab, who makes him so beautiful. She is going to become an incredible member of our family because her grace, warmth, and artistic spirit touched all of us. All of us are happy, and it’s time to celebrate this new journey with both families.”

For the Akkineni family, this is certainly a moment of joy, especially because Nag Chaitanya, the eldest son of superstar Nagarjuna, has his second marriage planned for actor Sobhita Dhulipala. Two years of dating culminated in an august engagement, promising to be solemnized on the 4th of December at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad. As the two families gear up for the occasion, the hullabaloo from the fans and media thrives, adding much to the excitement for and within the Akkineni clan for the festivities.

The Akkineni family is deeply grateful for the outpouring of love and blessings they have received, and they eagerly look forward to sharing more updates as wedding plans unfold in the near future.

ALSO READ: Who Is Mohini Dey? Bassist Calls AR Rahman ‘Just Like a Father,’ Dismisses Link-Up Rumours

