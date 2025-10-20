LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
AWS outage amazon prime down Canva Down brahmos Donald Trump Massive Tariffs Warning australian-pm-anthony-albanese Diwali 2025 Bihar elections 2025 India vs England WC AWS outage amazon prime down Canva Down brahmos Donald Trump Massive Tariffs Warning australian-pm-anthony-albanese Diwali 2025 Bihar elections 2025 India vs England WC AWS outage amazon prime down Canva Down brahmos Donald Trump Massive Tariffs Warning australian-pm-anthony-albanese Diwali 2025 Bihar elections 2025 India vs England WC AWS outage amazon prime down Canva Down brahmos Donald Trump Massive Tariffs Warning australian-pm-anthony-albanese Diwali 2025 Bihar elections 2025 India vs England WC
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
AWS outage amazon prime down Canva Down brahmos Donald Trump Massive Tariffs Warning australian-pm-anthony-albanese Diwali 2025 Bihar elections 2025 India vs England WC AWS outage amazon prime down Canva Down brahmos Donald Trump Massive Tariffs Warning australian-pm-anthony-albanese Diwali 2025 Bihar elections 2025 India vs England WC AWS outage amazon prime down Canva Down brahmos Donald Trump Massive Tariffs Warning australian-pm-anthony-albanese Diwali 2025 Bihar elections 2025 India vs England WC AWS outage amazon prime down Canva Down brahmos Donald Trump Massive Tariffs Warning australian-pm-anthony-albanese Diwali 2025 Bihar elections 2025 India vs England WC
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Akshata Murthy’s Jugaad Mangtika At The Pink Ball: Internet Questions Her Fashion Choices

Akshata Murthy’s Jugaad Mangtika At The Pink Ball: Internet Questions Her Fashion Choices

Akshata Murthy's 'jugaad mangtika' had the internet go wild. Check out what she wore to the Pink Ball 2025.

(Image Credit: Instagram @akshatamurthy_official)
(Image Credit: Instagram @akshatamurthy_official)

Published By: Khushi Surana
Published: October 20, 2025 15:17:26 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Akshata Murthy’s Jugaad Mangtika At The Pink Ball: Internet Questions Her Fashion Choices

The British Museum Gala, also known as the Pink Ball Gala, co-chaired by Isha Ambani on October 18, saw many great personalities and celebrities. Akshata Murthy, wife of former British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, also came to the gala. 

 

For the ball, she chose to opt for a dress, and her look wasn’t exactly liked by many. She wore a pink and red striped strapless dress with a statement potli bag. People found her dress and her ‘mangtika’ odd.  She posted a picture on Instagram with her husband, Rishi Sunak, and the comments under the post were rather mixed. While some called her descent and ball-appropriate, others called her fashion choices questionable. 

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Akshata Murty (@akshatamurty_official)




How Did Netizens Trolled Akshata Murthy’s Fashion Choices

 

An Instagram user wrote, “goodness what are u wearing.”. Another user wrote, “Where did you buy the wrapping paper?” 

A user commented on her mangtika saying, “What is this jugaad mangtika”

 

Some people also liked her style and commented, “Only she can pull that off”. People loved her look and said, “This looks beautiful on you”.

 

Isha Ambani’s Look For The Night

(Image Credit: Instagram @britishmuseum)

(Image Credit: Instagram @britishmuseum)

Isha Ambani donned a blush satin jacket with a column skirt by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. Her heart-shaped emerald jewellery stole some hearts away, and her sleek hairdo truly completed her entire look, along with her smoky brown makeup. 

Also Read: Dolly Singh Creates History as First Indian to Win Instagram’s Golden Ring at 2025 Global Awards

First published on: Oct 20, 2025 3:17 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Akshata Murthy dress controversyAkshata Murthy fashion choicesAkshata Murthy jewellery lookAkshata Murthy Pink Ball lookAkshata Murthy viral outfitBritish Museum Gala Isha AmbaniIndian fashion news 2025Isha Ambani Pink Ball outfitJugaad Mangtika viralNetizens react Akshata MurthyPink Ball Gala 2025Rishi Sunak Akshata Murthy Instagram

RELATED News

Agreement reached to avert Broadway actors' strike, union says

Caught On Video: Travis Scott Angrily Snatches Mic From A Fan During Delhi Concert, Internet Says, ‘Made The Whole Country Embarrassed’

Dulquer Salmaan’s Period Drama ‘Kaantha’ Reveals New Release Date, Fans Excited For This Grand Cinematic Journey!

Slip Of Tongue Or Deliberate Act? Salman Khan Courts Controversy After Separating Balochistan From Pakistan At Joy Forum

Assam SIT Team Departs For Singapore To Investigate Zubeen Garg’s Mysterious Death, Probe Intensifies

LATEST NEWS

Wall Street futures gain as corporate earnings momentum builds

AWS Outage: Is There A Chinese Cyberattack Behind The Internet Disruption As Snapchat, Robinhood, Amazon & Others Go Dark?

Armenian opposition mayor detained after prime minister vows crackdown

Fortnite, Snapchat among major apps to go dark in global AWS outage

Akshata Murthy’s Jugaad Mangtika At The Pink Ball: Internet Questions Her Fashion Choices

Sandvik's Q3 core profit falls more than expected

AWS Outage Hits ‘Half The Internet’: Snapchat, Roblox, Amazon, Duolingo And Other Major Services Disrupted |What We Know So Far

US court orders spyware company NSO to stop targeting WhatsApp, reduces damages

China consumers file antitrust complaint against Apple over app store practices

PM Modi’s Big Message From INS Vikrant: ‘BrahMos Alone Makes Some Countries Nervous,’ Says India Forced Pakistan To Kneel In Operation Sindoor

Akshata Murthy’s Jugaad Mangtika At The Pink Ball: Internet Questions Her Fashion Choices

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Akshata Murthy’s Jugaad Mangtika At The Pink Ball: Internet Questions Her Fashion Choices

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Akshata Murthy’s Jugaad Mangtika At The Pink Ball: Internet Questions Her Fashion Choices
Akshata Murthy’s Jugaad Mangtika At The Pink Ball: Internet Questions Her Fashion Choices
Akshata Murthy’s Jugaad Mangtika At The Pink Ball: Internet Questions Her Fashion Choices
Akshata Murthy’s Jugaad Mangtika At The Pink Ball: Internet Questions Her Fashion Choices
QUICK LINKS