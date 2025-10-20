Akshata Murthy’s Jugaad Mangtika At The Pink Ball: Internet Questions Her Fashion Choices

The British Museum Gala, also known as the Pink Ball Gala, co-chaired by Isha Ambani on October 18, saw many great personalities and celebrities. Akshata Murthy, wife of former British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, also came to the gala.

For the ball, she chose to opt for a dress, and her look wasn’t exactly liked by many. She wore a pink and red striped strapless dress with a statement potli bag. People found her dress and her ‘mangtika’ odd. She posted a picture on Instagram with her husband, Rishi Sunak, and the comments under the post were rather mixed. While some called her descent and ball-appropriate, others called her fashion choices questionable.









How Did Netizens Trolled Akshata Murthy’s Fashion Choices

An Instagram user wrote, “goodness what are u wearing.”. Another user wrote, “Where did you buy the wrapping paper?”

A user commented on her mangtika saying, “What is this jugaad mangtika”

Some people also liked her style and commented, “Only she can pull that off”. People loved her look and said, “This looks beautiful on you”.

Isha Ambani’s Look For The Night

(Image Credit: Instagram @britishmuseum)

Isha Ambani donned a blush satin jacket with a column skirt by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. Her heart-shaped emerald jewellery stole some hearts away, and her sleek hairdo truly completed her entire look, along with her smoky brown makeup.

