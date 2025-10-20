Dolly Singh Creates History as First Indian to Win Instagram’s Golden Ring at 2025 Global Awards

Content Creator Dolly Singh has added another feather of success to her hat by becoming the first Indian creator to get Instagram’s Golden Ring Award, and has made history.

She took to Instagram to express her feelings and gratitude, saying a lot of her characters are wisely inspired by women around her. She also added that her iconic ‘Raju ki Mummy’ character is her favourite and is inspired by her mother.

(Image Credit: Instagram @dollysingh)

Actor, Creator Dolly Singh’s previous work.

She started her content creation journey with iDiva as their writer and stylist. She also created some viral characters like ‘Guddi Bhabhi’, ‘Raju Ki Mummy’, ‘South Delhi Girl’, and many more. She made her Bollywood debut with Double XL. She also worked alongside Bhumi Pednekar in the movie Thank You For Coming.



What is Instagram’s Golden Ring Award?

The Golden Ring Award is organised by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) for sports and broadcasting. Instagram’s Ring Award is an award for creators who know how to be real and authentic on Instagram and experiment with the content to put their best food forward. It is an award that chooses the creator based on the quality of their content and not their follower count. It is to honour the creators’ quality work and an ode to their creativity.

What will Dolly Singh get?

All the 25 winners, including Dolly Singh, will receive a physical gold ring as a token of appreciation. It is designed by Grace Wales Bonner, a very famous fashion designer from London. With that, a digital gold ring will also appear around her profile instead of the pink one.

