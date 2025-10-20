LIVE TV
Pre Diwali Glam Jam! Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor And The Full Family Gathering, Pics Here

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt celebrated Dhanteras with her mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor and the Kapoor family, sharing festive moments on Instagram. She looked radiant in a golden shimmery saree, accessorized with a choker necklace and mangteeka, with open hair styled in a middle parting and golden makeup.

Alia Bhatt And The Kapoors In Pre-Diwali
Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: October 20, 2025 02:47:49 IST

Alia Bhatt’s chilling with Neetu Kapoor and the rest of the Kapoor crew for Dhanteras, and of course, she drops some Insta gold from the party. Classic Alia move.

She’s just glowing in this gold saree, straight-up goddess vibes rocking a matching blouse, chunky choker, and that mangteeka situation on her forehead. Hair’s down and middle-parted, makeup’s all golden and glowy. The internet basically exploded over her look. She’s got that timeless-yet-now thing going, and the whole Kapoor fam is looking pretty thrilled to be in on the pre-Diwali action.

In the Kapoor family – Kareena, Karisma, Rima Jain, all turning up, all looking straight out of a Vogue Diwali spread. Rima, Kareena, and Neetu are cheesin’ for the camera, while Ibrahim Ali Khan’s hanging out with Taimur and Jeh, the whole squad chilling by some fairy lights. It just screams “family goals,” you know? Pure festive chaos, good vibes everywhere, and honestly, it looks like they might actually enjoy each other’s company.

Speaking of new chapters, Alia and Ranbir are about to move into this bonkers expensive bungalow in Pali Hill- like, Rs 250 crore level extra. They posted this sweet little gratitude note about Diwali and new beginnings, basically asking everyone to chill with the paparazzi vibes and let them enjoy their new digs in peace. 

Work-wise, both are absolutely booked. They’ll be sharing the screen again in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s “Love and War” with Vicky Kaushal, coming in 2026 so, yeah, get comfy. Alia’s also doing “Alpha” with Sharvari and Bobby Deol (bad guy alert!) next December. Ranbir’s wrapped up in “Ramayana,” acting alongside Yash and Sai Pallavi. Busy, busy people balancing family pujas and back-to-back shoots. 

Must Read: Is Parineeti Chopra Welcoming Her First Baby With Raghav Chadha On Diwali? Actress Rushed To Hospital In Delhi

First published on: Oct 20, 2025 2:47 AM IST
