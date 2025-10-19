Is Parineeti Chopra Welcoming Her First Baby With Raghav Chadha On Diwali? Actress Rushed To Hospital In Delhi

It’s been reported that Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra has been moved to a hospital in Delhi and is expected to deliver very soon. Parineeti and Raghav Chadha, an Aam Aadmi Party politician, tied the knot in Rajasthan on September 24, 2023, and they announced their first pregnancy in an August 2025 post.

As per the report on Pinkvilla, “Parineeti has been admitted for delivery, and the baby is expected to arrive any time soon.”

However, Parineeti has yet to provide any updates. On Dhanteras, she shared a glimpse of her Diwali decorations, which has sparked inqueries regarding her pregnancy.

There has been no further comment on her health or the time of delivery.

On August 25, they shared the news across their social media platforms, using a very playful and sentimental approach. A circular cake, with the words “1 + 1 = 3.” Written across it, and two little golden footprints at the base, which the couple Raghav and Parineeti, were seen in the following video walking hand in hand through a park.

They captioned it, “Our little universe… on its way. Blessed beyond measure.”

They proposed in May 2023 at New Delhi’s Kapurthala House. The event was attended primarily by relatives and close friends, with only a small number of invitees from the worlds of politics and entertainment. It is thought that the pair had been seeing each other in private for a few months before revealing their engagement.

In the meantime, Parineeti recently starred with Diljit Dosanjh in the title role of Amar Singh Chamkila (2024). The movie, a musical romance, portrayed the lives of Amarjot Kaur and the late Punjabi singer.

