Ali Fazal-Richa Chadha Welcome Baby Girl, Thank Fans For Their Love

Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal Welcome First Child

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal, who have been legally married since 2020, welcomed their first child together on Tuesday (July 16). They announced their daughter’s birth earlier today (July 18) with a note and said that both families are overwhelmed with joy.

“We are tickled pink with joy to announce the arrival of a healthy baby girl on 16.07.24! Our families are over joyed and we thank our well wishers for their love and blessings!”read the note.

Richa And Ali Fazal reportedly began dating in 2015 while working on Fukrey. They confirmed the relationship in 2017 with a selfie. They then exchanged wedding vows in 2020 during the Covid-19 pandemic. This was followed by grand celebrations in 2022.

On The Work Front

Richa Chadha was last seen in a brief role in ‘Heeramandi’, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The story centred on Mallikajaan, the ‘huzoor’ of Heera Mandi, who rules over an elite house of courtesans with an iron fist. Things change when the daughter of her late rival tries to teach her a lesson. The cast included Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Fardeen Khan, and Sonakshi Sinha.

Ali Fazal, on the other hand, was recently seen in ‘Mirzapur’ Season 3. The action series features him as Guddu and highlights his attempts at emerging as the ‘king’ of Purvanchal. The show’s cast includes Pankaj Tripathi, Shweta Tripathi, Vijay Varma, Isha Talwar, Anil George and Rasika Dugal.

All 10 episodes of ‘Mirzapur’ Season 3 are currently streaming on Prime Video