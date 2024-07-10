Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal has taken the internet by storm with his electrifying dance performance to the song “Tauba Tauba” from the upcoming film Bad Newz. Since the release of the music video, fans and aspiring dancers have flooded social media with attempts to replicate Kaushal’s dynamic hook steps. While some have nailed the complex choreography, others have struggled to keep up with the Bollywood actor’s impressive moves.

Among the myriad of videos, one that particularly stood out was by American influencer Ricky Pond. Pond, known for his engaging dance videos, was seen grooving to “Tauba Tauba” in a casual T-shirt and jeans, dancing in what appeared to be a living room. His effortless performance and attempt to mirror Kaushal’s steps have garnered significant attention online.

This particular video, shared a few days ago, quickly went viral, amassing over 2.5 million views. The post has also attracted numerous likes and comments from fans and followers who were impressed by Pond’s dance skills.

Here’s a glimpse of how people reacted to Pond’s dance. An individual wrote, “Really amazing vibes. Like it.” Another Instagram user Rachit Malviya tagged Vicky Kaushal in his comment, saying, “@vickykaushal09 please look at this attempt. Hats off to this.” A third user, Suji, commented, “Amazing! Just came across this gram! As an Indian originally from Mumbai, you’re an amazing dancer.” while a fourth user posted, “You are amazing! You should get dual citizenship.”

Also read: Radhika Merchant Setting Wedding Standards, Wears Dupatta Made Up Of Real Flowers

Vicky Kaushal also took notice of other recreations, including those by influencers Kusha Kapila and Srishti Dixit, showing his appreciation for their efforts.

More About Vicky Kaushal’s Upcoming Movie Bad Newz

Bad Newz is a romantic comedy featuring a love triangle, starring Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, and Ammy Virk. The trailer reveals a quirky plot centered around a woman who finds herself pregnant by two men.

Directed by Anand Tiwari, the film is co-produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Amritpal Singh Bindra. The screenplay is crafted by Ishita Moitra and Tarun Dudeja. Backed by Dharma Productions and Leo Media Collective, Bad Newz is set to hit theaters worldwide on July 18.

As fans eagerly await the film’s release, the viral dance trend continues to build excitement, showcasing the powerful influence of Vicky Kaushal’s charisma and talent on and off the screen.