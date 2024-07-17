Amitabh Bachchan's Sweet Gesture: Holds Umbrella for Wife Jaya Bachchan in Latest Picture – Couple Goals!

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan continues to inspire fans with his endearing gestures, recently capturing hearts with a charming photograph of himself holding an umbrella for his wife, actor-turned-politician Jaya Bachchan. The couple’s loving bond was on full display on Tuesday night when Big B shared the picture on his X handle, accompanied by a caption that read, “And the rain it raineth every day .. even on set at work.”

The image beautifully captures Amitabh sporting a white kurta pyjama and holding an umbrella for Jaya as they stroll in the rain. She is seen holding a bowl of laddoos.

Jaya and Amitabh tied the knot on June 3, 1973. They have two children — author Shweta Bachchan Nanda and actor Abhishek Bachchan. Over the years, the duo has shared the screen in several iconic films, including classics like Zanjeer, Sholay, Abhimaan, Mili, Chupke Chupke, Silsila, and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

In his blog, Amitabh took the opportunity to share not just personal moments but also voiced his concerns about the impact of the seasonal rains on the community. He wrote, “And the rain it raineth all day long… on the work too… umbrellas galore among all the artists as they wade through the waters… and most of them enjoying the deed. It is a blessing after the hot summer months. But apart from the awaited agricultural benefits, it brings devastation and floods, ruining the landscape and causing pain to those who suffer. Each year the scenario keeps repeating itself. Sad… helpless… it is difficult to describe the ruin caused… but we pray that all gets well and in the wellness of all, our prayers. Love, care, and wishes for calm…”

On the professional front, Amitabh Bachchan has recently been seen in the futuristic film Kalki 2898 AD, which has received widespread acclaim from fans and critics alike. Directed by Nag Ashwin, this post-apocalyptic film draws inspiration from Hindu scriptures and is set in the year 2898 AD. The star-studded cast also features Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, and Disha Patani, with Vijay Deverakonda, Dulquer Salmaan, and Mrunal Thakur making special appearances.

In addition to Kalki 2898 AD, Amitabh is currently busy shooting for Vettaiyan, a highly anticipated film that also stars the legendary Rajinikanth. With his dedication to both his family and his craft, Amitabh Bachchan continues to set an exemplary standard for couples and professionals alike.

