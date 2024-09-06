Anant Ambani Donates ₹15 Crore Gold Crown To Lalbaugcha Raja 2024

As Ganesh Chaturthi approaches, Mumbai’s iconic Lalbaugcha Raja has revealed its 2024 incarnation, featuring a spectacular 20-kg gold crown valued at ₹15 crore. This magnificent gift, donated by Anant Ambani and the Reliance Foundation, adds unparalleled grandeur to the beloved festival, according to reports from *Lokmat Times*.

The first look of the Lalbaugcha Raja idol was unveiled on the evening of September 5, showcasing Lord Ganesha dressed in elegant maroon attire, adorned with intricate jewellery. The highlight of this year’s display is the opulent gold crown, which took two months to craft. Anant Ambani’s donation reflects his long-standing connection with the Lalbaugcha Raja committee, a relationship that spans 15 years.

Anant Ambani has been a dedicated supporter of the Lalbaugcha Raja committee for several years, actively participating in the festival’s activities and the grand immersion ceremony at Girgaon Chowpatty Beach, which marks the conclusion of the Ganeshotsav celebrations. His deep involvement with the festival has now been further solidified with his appointment as an executive advisor to the committee.

The 2024 Lalbaugcha Raja, adorned with the stunning gold crown, is set to captivate devotees and elevate the grandeur of this year’s Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in Mumbai.