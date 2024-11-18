Angelina Jolie’s Youngest Son Knox Jolie-Pitt Makes ‘Rare Appearance’ In A Black Tux: Watch

Angelina Jolie stole the show for Los Angeles at the 2024 Governors Awards! What’s rare was that her youngest son, Knox Jolie-Pitt, wa sthere to accompy her. Knox is known for making very few or say ‘rare’ public appearances!

The event, held at the Ray Dolby Ballroom on Sunday night, was filled with Hollywood’s elite, but it was the Angelina jolie’s son’s appearance in a black tux, that became the talk of the town.

My heart… 🥹 The youngest recipient of the @TheAcademy‘s #GovernorsAwards Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award, Angelina Jolie, with son Knox. pic.twitter.com/CpQvsslfzt — The Jolie Project (@thejolieproject) November 18, 2024

Here’s What Angelina Wore!

Angelina Jolie, wore the ever so modest yet sublime classic gown from boutique The Knit Vintage, rather than from an old-house of fashion. The golden color of the gown paired with loose, wavy hair touched some earlier old-Hollywood glamour. Her choice of vintage fashion earned huge applauds, as the boutique praised her genuine love for sustainable design.

🆕 Did this diva styled herself again? Angelina Jolie attends the 15th Annual Governors Award with youngest son Knox wearing beaded mohair halter gown from The Kit Vintage in Los Angeles, California, USA – 17 Nov 2024 ✨ pic.twitter.com/LkhmPvPsjC — Let Her Go ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ (@angeltresjolie_) November 18, 2024

On Friday, she walked the red carpet for an appearance on her latest film, ‘Maria’, a biopic on opera legend Maria Callas. The movie was produced by Pablo Larraín and has started stirring up chatter for the Oscar stage following its promising turn at film festivals early in the year.

Angelina Jolie’s son Knox made his red carpet debut at the 2024 Governors Awards last night ✨#mtvceleb pic.twitter.com/DgYeEHZSwW — MTV UK (@MTVUK) November 18, 2024

The Governors Awards

The 2024 Governors Awards served as a major campaign stop for this year’s Oscar hopefuls, including stars such as Tom Hanks, Jennifer Lopez, Andrew Garfield, and Jennifer Lawrence. Jolie and Knox mixed it up among the star-studded crowd with Nicole Kidman, Pamela Anderson, and Demi Moore.

