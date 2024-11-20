Home
AR Rahman Dating His Bassist Mohini Dey? Controversy Sparks Amid Same Time Separation

In a development that has left fans of AR Rahman surprised, the iconic composer and his wife, Saira Banu, have officially announced their separation.

In a development that has left fans of AR Rahman surprised, the iconic composer and his wife, Saira Banu, have officially announced their separation. The news was confirmed through a statement by their legal representative, Vandana Shah, who revealed that the decision came after enduring significant emotional strain in their relationship.

Rahman and Banu, who married in 1995 through an arranged marriage, share three children: daughters Khatija and Raheema, and son Ameen. Despite their enduring bond and family life, irreconcilable differences have led to their decision to part ways. In a joint statement, the couple expressed that their separation was born out of pain and challenges that proved insurmountable despite their love and respect for each other.

In an unrelated but coincidental turn of events, Mohini Dey, a celebrated bassist and long-time collaborator with Rahman, also announced her separation from her husband, Mark, on the same day. Dey emphasized that the decision was mutual and amicable, assuring fans and colleagues that they would continue to collaborate professionally.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mohini Dey (@dey_bass)

The timing of Dey’s announcement has intrigued many Rahman fans, drawing parallels in tone and messaging. Like Rahman and Banu, Dey highlighted the importance of positivity, mutual respect, and focusing on personal growth despite personal challenges.

Both announcements have sparked discussions about the emotional complexities of personal relationships, even among highly accomplished and celebrated individuals. While Rahman’s fans expressed shock and sadness, many admired the maturity and grace with which both couples handled their respective decisions.

