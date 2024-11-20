Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, November 20, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

What Is Ladki Bahin Yojna And Why Is It Crucial To Maharashtra Elections?

As the Maharashtra Assembly elections approach, political parties are actively wooing women voters with promises of increased financial assistance.

What Is Ladki Bahin Yojna And Why Is It Crucial To Maharashtra Elections?

As the Maharashtra Assembly elections approach, political parties are actively wooing women voters with promises of increased financial assistance. Among the prominent initiatives is the Ladki Bahin Yojana, launched by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena-led government, which has become a key talking point in the campaign.

Ladki Bahin Yojana: Key Features

The Ladki Bahin Yojana, targeting women from households earning less than ₹2.5 lakh annually, provides monthly financial aid of ₹1,250. The scheme’s December installment will be credited at the end of voting for the state elections.

To strengthen its appeal among women voters, the ruling Mahayuti alliance has pledged to increase the monthly assistance to ₹2,100 if re-elected.

Opposition’s Mahalakshmi Scheme

In response, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition—comprising the Congress, Shiv Sena (Uddhav faction), and NCP (Sharad Pawar faction)—has proposed the Mahalakshmi Scheme, aimed at countering the Ladki Bahin Yojana. The opposition claims their initiative would better address women’s needs, offering enhanced benefits.

 Amit Shah Walks In

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, campaigning for the ruling Mahayuti, criticized the MVA’s promises, claiming that if the opposition comes to power, the Ladki Bahin Yojana will be discontinued. Speaking at rallies in Raver and Malkanpur, Shah accused the MVA of lacking commitment to women’s welfare.

Women Voters: The Deciding Factor

With women forming a significant portion of Maharashtra’s electorate, these competing schemes highlight the critical role of gender-centric policies in the election. As polling day nears, the debate over which coalition can better serve women’s interests continues to heat up, making them a pivotal group in deciding the state’s future leadership.

Also Read: Check The Voter Turnout In Maharashtra Till 9:30 am, Rahul Gandhi Pleas To Vote For Self Respect

Filed under

Maharashtra Assembly election shiv sena What Is Ladki Bahin Yojna
Advertisement

Also Read

Tamil Nadu Shocker: Man Hacks Lawyer With Sickle Outside Court In Broad Daylight

Tamil Nadu Shocker: Man Hacks Lawyer With Sickle Outside Court In Broad Daylight

Liam Payne’s Funeral: Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, One Direction Members Pay Tribute

Liam Payne’s Funeral: Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, One Direction Members Pay Tribute

CBSE Board Exam Time Table 2025 Announced For Class 10 And 12: Check Detailed Schedule Here

CBSE Board Exam Time Table 2025 Announced For Class 10 And 12: Check Detailed Schedule...

Survey Shows All Delhi-NCR Family Has One Or More Members Affected With Pollution-Linked Health Problems

Survey Shows All Delhi-NCR Family Has One Or More Members Affected With Pollution-Linked Health Problems

Will Donald Trump Now Commute In Tesla’s Cybertruck? Here’s A List Of All The Cars That POTUS Travels With

Will Donald Trump Now Commute In Tesla’s Cybertruck? Here’s A List Of All The Cars...

Entertainment

Liam Payne’s Funeral: Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, One Direction Members Pay Tribute

Liam Payne’s Funeral: Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, One Direction Members Pay Tribute

What Is Mia Khalifa’s Real Name? All About Her Ethnicity, Multiple Marriages, And Reason Behind Using A Muslim Name

What Is Mia Khalifa’s Real Name? All About Her Ethnicity, Multiple Marriages, And Reason Behind

Salman Khan Casts Vote Amid Tight Security In Maharashtra Elections

Salman Khan Casts Vote Amid Tight Security In Maharashtra Elections

Boredom, Not Cheating: Why Bollywood Marriages End, Saira Banu’s Lawyer Reveals Surprising Truth

Boredom, Not Cheating: Why Bollywood Marriages End, Saira Banu’s Lawyer Reveals Surprising Truth

Maharashtra Election 2024: Will Salman Khan Step Out To Vote Amid Multiple Death Threats?

Maharashtra Election 2024: Will Salman Khan Step Out To Vote Amid Multiple Death Threats?

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Steven Guo: How This 24-Year-Old Entrepreneur Earns $254,000 While Living In Bali

Steven Guo: How This 24-Year-Old Entrepreneur Earns $254,000 While Living In Bali

How Safe It Is To Eat Your Favorite Panipuri? Know The Health Risks Linked To Street Foods

How Safe It Is To Eat Your Favorite Panipuri? Know The Health Risks Linked To

Happy International Men’s Day 2024: What Is Toxic Masculinity And Why Is It More Harmful To Men?

Happy International Men’s Day 2024: What Is Toxic Masculinity And Why Is It More Harmful

Does Exercising On An Empty Stomach Boost Your Workout Results?

Does Exercising On An Empty Stomach Boost Your Workout Results?

International Men’s Day: Who Makes A Better Boss – Male Or Female?

International Men’s Day: Who Makes A Better Boss – Male Or Female?

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox