What Is Ladki Bahin Yojna And Why Is It Crucial To Maharashtra Elections?

As the Maharashtra Assembly elections approach, political parties are actively wooing women voters with promises of increased financial assistance. Among the prominent initiatives is the Ladki Bahin Yojana, launched by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena-led government, which has become a key talking point in the campaign.

Ladki Bahin Yojana: Key Features

The Ladki Bahin Yojana, targeting women from households earning less than ₹2.5 lakh annually, provides monthly financial aid of ₹1,250. The scheme’s December installment will be credited at the end of voting for the state elections.

To strengthen its appeal among women voters, the ruling Mahayuti alliance has pledged to increase the monthly assistance to ₹2,100 if re-elected.

Opposition’s Mahalakshmi Scheme

In response, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition—comprising the Congress, Shiv Sena (Uddhav faction), and NCP (Sharad Pawar faction)—has proposed the Mahalakshmi Scheme, aimed at countering the Ladki Bahin Yojana. The opposition claims their initiative would better address women’s needs, offering enhanced benefits.

Amit Shah Walks In

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, campaigning for the ruling Mahayuti, criticized the MVA’s promises, claiming that if the opposition comes to power, the Ladki Bahin Yojana will be discontinued. Speaking at rallies in Raver and Malkanpur, Shah accused the MVA of lacking commitment to women’s welfare.

Women Voters: The Deciding Factor

With women forming a significant portion of Maharashtra’s electorate, these competing schemes highlight the critical role of gender-centric policies in the election. As polling day nears, the debate over which coalition can better serve women’s interests continues to heat up, making them a pivotal group in deciding the state’s future leadership.

