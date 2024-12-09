AR Rahman Replaced By Young Talent As Music Composer For Big Budget Film Suriya 45: Here’s Why

Last month, AR Rahman and his wife, Saira Banu, announced their separation after nearly 30 years of marriage

Academy Award-winning music composer AR Rahman has been replaced in Suriya’s upcoming big-budget film, tentatively titled Suriya 45.

Initially, the film was launched with AR Rahman on board as the music director. However, now with the newly released poster, it is listed Sai Abhyankkar as the new composer.

A Possible Career break?

The abrupt change in the music department has raised questions among fans, especially because there are ongoing rumors about Rahman taking a career break, amid issues in Personal life.

His daughter, Khatija Rahman, had previously dismissed these speculations, but the sudden replacement has reignited concerns.

However, nothing related to ‘career break’ has been confirmed yet.

AR Rahman’s Personal Issues

This news coincides with a turbulent time in AR Rahman’s personal life. Last month, the musician and his wife, Saira Banu, announced their separation after nearly 30 years of marriage. In a joint statement, the couple expressed their mutual decision to part ways, citing irreconcilable differences.

Rahman addressed the separation on social media, sharing an emotional message:

“We had hoped to reach the grand thirty, but all things, it seems, carry an unseen end. Even the throne of God might tremble at the weight of broken hearts. Yet, in this shattering, we seek meaning, though the pieces may not find their place again. To our friends, thank you for your kindness and for respecting our privacy as we walk through this fragile chapter.”

Who is Sai Abhyankkar?

Sai Abhyankkar, the son of popular singers Tippu and Harini, is a young and promising talent in the Tamil music industry. He gained widespread recognition with hit tracks like Katchi Sera and Aasa Kooda.

His recent accomplishments include his song being named the most-streamed Tamil track of 2024 on Spotify Wrapped. Abhyankkar’s addition to the film has sparked excitement, with many eager to see how he will contribute to Suriya’s highly anticipated project.

The poster for Suriya 45 also confirmed the involvement of cinematographer GK Vishnu, known for his collaborations with Atlee on blockbuster films. Vishnu’s inclusion adds to the film’s high expectations.

