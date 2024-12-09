Is Dhanush Collaborating With Sydney Sweeney On A New Hollywood Film?

Speculation is rife about an exciting collaboration between Sweeney and Tamil superstar Dhanush. The two are rumored to be teaming up for a Sony Productions film titled Street Fighter.

Sydney Sweeney, a 27-year-old rising Gen-Z star in Hollywood, is set to portray former professional boxer Christy Martin in an upcoming sports biopic about the iconic fighter of the 1990s.

Filming for the project, which is yet to be titled, concluded in November. Sweeney also has other projects in the works, including the long-delayed Echo Valley alongside Julianne Moore and a screen adaptation of the novel The Registration.

Dhanush – Sydney Sweeney : Street Fighter 🫨 It’s happening guys 🥶 pic.twitter.com/afWShyp91v — Hashtag Cinema 𝕏 (@HashtagCinema_) December 9, 2024

While fans eagerly await official confirmation, this potential partnership has already generated significant buzz.

Sydney Sweeney is gearing up for her role as American boxing legend Christy Martin in an upcoming biopic, showcasing a transformation that’s bound to leave a lasting impression. Recently, Sweeney was photographed in character, sporting a curly brown wig, a blue bandana, and a loose-fitting hoodie, fully embracing Martin’s iconic ’90s look.

In addition to this project, Sweeney is set to star alongside Amanda Seyfried in director Paul Feig’s murder mystery, The Housemaid. Taking to Instagram, Sweeney shared glimpses of her intense preparation for the boxing film, including photos of her toned physique.

“Over the past few months, I’ve been deeply immersed in training to portray the story of an extraordinary woman—a true champion who faced battles both in and out of the ring,” Sweeney wrote. “Her journey is one of resilience, strength, and hope, and I’m truly honored to step into her shoes to bring her inspiring story to life.”