Diljit Dosanjh, Kriti Sanon and Varun Sharma’s film Arjun Patiala has finally hit the silver screens this weekend. Directed by Rohit Jugraj and bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar and Dinesh Vijan under the banner of T-Series and Maddock Films, Arjun Patiala has released alongside Judgementall Hai Kya. Going by the early reviews, while the film has been touted as a comedy film, it has struggled really hard to evoke laughter.

Film critic Gaurang Chauhan is his review for Zoom have given the film 2 stars. He has said that Arjun Patiala manages to pass off only because of Diljit Dosanjh’s earnest act as a Sub-inspector in Punjab Police and a few funny moments. He is supported by Varun Sharma as Onnida Singh and Kriti Sanon as Ritu who plays a local reporter. They perform well but are not supported by good writing. While the team of Arjun Patiala has stated they have budget issues, the production, background score and cinematography seems okay.

In her review for Hindustan Times, Film critic Jyoti Sharma Bawa has given the film 1.5 stars. The film critic says that the film is a satire on the ridiculousness of cinema cliches and cop film genre. Calling it just a strench, she has said that the film rests majorly on Diljit Dosanjh’s boy next door image and comic timing. Kriti and Varun are okay but they are let down because of mediocre material. With this, actors Pankaj Tripathi, Seema Pahwa and Ronit Roy also seem like a wasted opportunity.

Film critic Ronak Kotecha writing for Times of India has also given the film 2 stars. He said that while the first half is an easy ride with a few fun moments coupled with a cameo by Sunny Leone, the movie comes across as childish by the second half due to its writing, direction and execution. The good thing is that the makers of the film do not use cheap and vulgar humour to induce laughter. He concluded by saying that the film is too underwhelming to tickle one’s funny bone.

