At What Age Did Radhika Merchant Marry? Know Rare Facts About Ambani Bahu Including Her Net Worth

A video of Radhika Merchant charmingly speaking Marathi was shared on an Instagram fan page. The clip was filmed during her visit to Seva Sadan in Mumbai, shortly before her lavish wedding to Anant Ambani.

Earlier, during the wedding festivities, Radhika had impressed many with her fluency in Gujarati. Additionally, her simple yet elegant outfit also garnered admiration. Let’s dive deep and know all about Radhika Merchant’s life, career, marriage, family and hobbies.

Who Is Radhika Merchant?

Radhika Merchant is the daughter of Viren and Shaila Merchant, prominent figures in the healthcare industry. Her father, Viren Merchant, serves as the CEO of Encore Healthcare and is a board member of APL Apollo Tubes, a steel manufacturing company.

Her mother, Shaila Merchant, is a director at Encore Healthcare, and Radhika herself holds a position as a board director in the company. Beyond her professional role, Radhika is deeply invested in a range of causes, including animal welfare, civil rights, education, health, human rights, economic empowerment, and social services.

At What Age Did Radhika Merchant Marry?

Born on December 18, 1994, Radhika Merchant is currently 29 years old. She got married to Anant Ambani on July 12, 2024, at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai’s Bandra-Kurla Complex.

What Is Radhika Merchant’s Educational Background?

Radhika completed her early education at Cathedral and John Connon School and Ecole Mondiale World School. She earned a diploma in International Baccalaureate from BD Somani International School. For higher studies, she attended New York University, where she majored in political science and economics.

Radhika Merchant’s Career Journey

While pursuing her education, Radhika gained experience with organizations like Desai & Dewanji and India First Organisation. Post-graduation, she joined Isprava, a luxury real estate company specializing in high-end residential properties.

Radhika Merchant’s Passion for Classical Dance

Radhika is also a trained Bharatanatyam dancer, following in the footsteps of her future mother-in-law, Nita Ambani. She trained under Guru Bhavan Thakar at Mumbai’s Shree Nibha Arts Dance Academy for eight years. Her dedication culminated in an Arangetram, a traditional stage debut ceremony, hosted by Nita and Mukesh Ambani.

Ambanis: Who Is The Richer Daughter-In-Law?

Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), is India’s wealthiest individual and ranks 10th among the world’s billionaires. Under his visionary leadership, RIL has achieved remarkable growth, reaching a market capitalization exceeding ₹20 lakh crore as of February 2024.

At 66, Ambani continues to drive the company to new heights while balancing his professional and personal life. He is known for his commitment to family, regularly hosting celebrations and ensuring cherished moments with his loved ones.

This family-oriented ethos is evident in the next generation. Daughters-in-law Shloka Mehta and Radhika Merchant embody similar values. Both women excel professionally while maintaining a grounded and humble demeanor.

Shloka has a net worth of ₹149 crore, and Radhika is valued at ₹10 crore, as per reports from BollywoodShaadis. Their achievements and grace reflect the strong family legacy they are part of.

Facts You Did Not Know About Radhika Merchant

Radhika Merchant is the daughter of Viren Merchant, the CEO of Encore Healthcare, and Shaila Merchant.

She pursued her education in politics and economics at New York University.

In 2017, she began her professional career as a sales executive with Isprava, a company specializing in private luxury villas.

Currently, she holds a position as a director on the board of Encore Healthcare.

At 24 years old, Radhika is a trained Bharatanatyam dancer. Her arangetram, marking the completion of her formal classical dance training and her debut stage performance, took place in June at Mumbai’s Jio World Centre. She trained under Guru Bhavana Thakar of Shree Nibha Arts.

