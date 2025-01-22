Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Thursday, January 23, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Bandra Police Recover Final Piece of Knife 1.4 Kms Away From Saif Ali Khan’s Residence

Three days after arresting a Bangladeshi national for allegedly stabbing actor Saif Ali Khan, the Bandra police have successfully recovered the third and final piece of the knife used in the attack

Bandra Police Recover Final Piece of Knife 1.4 Kms Away From Saif Ali Khan’s Residence

Three days after arresting a Bangladeshi national for allegedly stabbing actor Saif Ali Khan, the Bandra police have successfully recovered the third and final piece of the knife used in the attack. The knife was broken during the attack and discarded by the accused, Shariful Fakir (30), near Bandra Talao on SV Road, about 1.4 kilometers from Saif Ali Khan’s residence.

Saif Ali Khan’s Stabbing: Final Knife Piece Recovered Near Bandra Talao

The final piece of the knife, which had been discarded by Fakir after the attack, was recovered by the police on Wednesday evening. This piece was the portion with the knife handle. The police had already recovered two other pieces earlier: a three-inch piece stuck inside the actor’s back, which was removed during surgery, and a smaller piece with blood found in Saif’s home.

A police officer explained the situation: “A three-inch piece of the knife which got stuck inside Saif’s back was recovered after it was removed during the surgery. The second small piece with blood on it was found in the house during the panchnama carried out after the crime. The final big portion with the handle was found near the talao.”

Fakir’s Journey After the Attack On Saif Ali Khan

After conducting a crime scene reconstruction at Saif Ali Khan’s residence on Tuesday, police took Fakir to Bandra Talao on Wednesday, where he guided them to where he had disposed of the weapon. The police officer elaborated on Fakir’s movements after the crime: “He showed us where he had disposed of the knife after walking 1.4 km (around 25 minutes) from Saif’s building. After discarding the knife, he walked 650 metres to a restaurant on Linking Road before proceeding to the bus stop outside National College where he slept. In the morning he walked to Bandra railway station to catch a train for Dadar at 8 am before heading to Worli and then Thane.”

Recovered Evidence From Saif’s Residence and Forensic Investigation

As part of the investigation, the police have also recovered the clothes Fakir was wearing during and after the stabbing. “We have recovered the shirt and cap that Fakir wore as mentioned by Saif’s stay-at-home nurse, Eliyamma Phillip, in her complaint. The team also found the scarf and all parts of the knife. The recovered material will be sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory,” the officer added.

It was also revealed that Fakir had stolen the knife from the restaurant in Thane where he worked.

Fakir, who has been in police custody since his arrest, is set to appear before the Bandra court on Thursday after completing five days in custody. The police are now awaiting the statement of Saif Ali Khan, who was discharged from Lilavati Hospital on Tuesday and has returned home.

ALSO READ: Saif Ali Khan Reaches Home Amid Tight Security Days After Deadly Knife Attack- Watch Video Here!

Filed under

Saif Ali Khan attack

Advertisement

Advertisement

Also Read

SpaceX Unveils Starship Version 2 with Key Upgrades: A Step Closer to Full Reusability

SpaceX Unveils Starship Version 2 with Key Upgrades: A Step Closer to Full Reusability

Improve Your Memory With These Six Natural Habits

Improve Your Memory With These Six Natural Habits

17-Year-Old Opens Fire at Tennessee High School, Killing One Student and Injuring Another

17-Year-Old Opens Fire at Tennessee High School, Killing One Student and Injuring Another

Is Rashmika Mandanna Going To Retire After Playing Maharani Yesubai In Chhaava?

Is Rashmika Mandanna Going To Retire After Playing Maharani Yesubai In Chhaava?

Trump Orders 1,500 More Troops to Mexico Border to Strengthen Immigration Measures

Trump Orders 1,500 More Troops to Mexico Border to Strengthen Immigration Measures

Entertainment

Is Rashmika Mandanna Going To Retire After Playing Maharani Yesubai In Chhaava?

Is Rashmika Mandanna Going To Retire After Playing Maharani Yesubai In Chhaava?

Why Was Pushpa 2 Director Escorted From Airport? Income Tax Raids Shake Telugu Film Industry

Why Was Pushpa 2 Director Escorted From Airport? Income Tax Raids Shake Telugu Film Industry

Brazilian Influencer Ricardo Godoi Dies During Back Tattoo Procedure

Brazilian Influencer Ricardo Godoi Dies During Back Tattoo Procedure

Scarlett Johansson Was Asked ‘Would You Be Okay?’ Over Husband Colin Jost Cracking A Vagina Joke On SNL

Scarlett Johansson Was Asked ‘Would You Be Okay?’ Over Husband Colin Jost Cracking A Vagina

Aamir Khan’s Son Junaid Khan Got Annoyed With Daughter Of A Rich Film Producer- Here’s Why!

Aamir Khan’s Son Junaid Khan Got Annoyed With Daughter Of A Rich Film Producer- Here’s

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900 Hours

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox