Bandra Police Recover Final Piece of Knife 1.4 Kms Away From Saif Ali Khan’s Residence

Three days after arresting a Bangladeshi national for allegedly stabbing actor Saif Ali Khan, the Bandra police have successfully recovered the third and final piece of the knife used in the attack. The knife was broken during the attack and discarded by the accused, Shariful Fakir (30), near Bandra Talao on SV Road, about 1.4 kilometers from Saif Ali Khan’s residence.

Saif Ali Khan’s Stabbing: Final Knife Piece Recovered Near Bandra Talao

The final piece of the knife, which had been discarded by Fakir after the attack, was recovered by the police on Wednesday evening. This piece was the portion with the knife handle. The police had already recovered two other pieces earlier: a three-inch piece stuck inside the actor’s back, which was removed during surgery, and a smaller piece with blood found in Saif’s home.

A police officer explained the situation: “A three-inch piece of the knife which got stuck inside Saif’s back was recovered after it was removed during the surgery. The second small piece with blood on it was found in the house during the panchnama carried out after the crime. The final big portion with the handle was found near the talao.”

Fakir’s Journey After the Attack On Saif Ali Khan

After conducting a crime scene reconstruction at Saif Ali Khan’s residence on Tuesday, police took Fakir to Bandra Talao on Wednesday, where he guided them to where he had disposed of the weapon. The police officer elaborated on Fakir’s movements after the crime: “He showed us where he had disposed of the knife after walking 1.4 km (around 25 minutes) from Saif’s building. After discarding the knife, he walked 650 metres to a restaurant on Linking Road before proceeding to the bus stop outside National College where he slept. In the morning he walked to Bandra railway station to catch a train for Dadar at 8 am before heading to Worli and then Thane.”

Recovered Evidence From Saif’s Residence and Forensic Investigation

As part of the investigation, the police have also recovered the clothes Fakir was wearing during and after the stabbing. “We have recovered the shirt and cap that Fakir wore as mentioned by Saif’s stay-at-home nurse, Eliyamma Phillip, in her complaint. The team also found the scarf and all parts of the knife. The recovered material will be sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory,” the officer added.

It was also revealed that Fakir had stolen the knife from the restaurant in Thane where he worked.

Fakir, who has been in police custody since his arrest, is set to appear before the Bandra court on Thursday after completing five days in custody. The police are now awaiting the statement of Saif Ali Khan, who was discharged from Lilavati Hospital on Tuesday and has returned home.