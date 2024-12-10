Beyoncé’s Mother Tina Knowles Denies ‘Liking’ Post About Jay-Z’s Rape Lawsuit, Here’s What She Says

Tina Knowles took to Instagram to deny any involvement or liking post, stating, that she was hacked.

Tina Knowles, the mother of pop star Beyoncé, has clarified that she was hacked after her social media account “liked” a post detailing allegations against her son-in-law, rapper Jay-Z.

The ‘controversial like’

On December 8, fans noticed the “like” on the controversial post!

What was the post? It was shared by ABC 7 Chicago, reported that Jay-Z had been named in a lawsuit accusing him of raping a 13-year-old girl in 2000 alongside music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs.

The Clarification, ‘Hacked’?

The following day, Knowles took to Instagram to deny any involvement, stating, “I was hacked! As you all know, I do not play about my family. So if you see something uncharacteristic of me… Just know that it is not me!”

She went on to affirm her stance with a message of protection: “No weapon formed against my family shall prosper.”

The Lawsuit: Raping A Minor

The refiled lawsuit, which was first filed in October and refiled on December 8, accuses Jay-Z (Shawn Carter) and Combs of raping a minor at an afterparty following the 2000 MTV Video Music Awards in New York City. The lawsuit claims that the victim, then 13, was lured to the afterparty by a limousine driver and was allegedly drugged and assaulted by both Combs and Jay-Z.

Jay-Z has vehemently denied the accusations, describing the case as part of an extortion plot. In a legal motion, his attorneys have called for the dismissal of the lawsuit, accusing Texas lawyer Tony Buzbee of trying to extort millions of dollars from the rapper. The motion also calls for the disclosure of the accuser’s identity, asserting that the case is a calculated effort to discredit Jay-Z.

In response to the accusations, Jay-Z expressed his disappointment over having to explain the situation to his children, stating the need to shield them from the cruelty of such claims. His wife, Beyoncé, and their children, including daughter Blue Ivy and twins Rumi and Sir, have not publicly commented on the case.

ALSO READ: Who Is Kylie Kelce? Jason Kelce’s Wife Dethrones Joe Rogan’s Chart-Topping $250M Podcast With Debut Episode