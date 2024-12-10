Who Is Kylie Kelce? Jason Kelce’s Wife Dethrones Joe Rogan’s Chart-Topping $250M Podcast With Debut Episode

The podcasting world is constantly evolving, and Kylie Kelce’s success underscores the appetite for fresh perspectives and relatable storytelling. Read on to know details

For over a decade, Joe Rogan’s The Joe Rogan Experience has dominated the podcasting scene, evolving from a passion project into a $250 million powerhouse.

As one of the most listened-to shows globally, Rogan has hosted high-profile guests and maintained his status as the king of podcasts. However, the landscape is shifting, and he now faces a surprising contender.

Kylie Kelce’s Meteoric Rise

Kylie Kelce, wife of former NFL star Jason Kelce, has made an explosive entry into the podcasting arena. Even before the release of her first episode of Not Gonna Lie, Kylie surged to the second spot on Spotify’s charts, trailing only Joe Rogan. Once her debut episode aired, featuring actress Kaitlin Olson, she achieved a historic milestone—surpassing Rogan to claim the top spot as the most listened-to podcast in the U.S.

Unlike Rogan, whose podcasting career is a lucrative and long-standing endeavor, Kylie Kelce’s entry into the medium stems from a more personal reason. In her debut episode, she shared why she felt compelled to create Not Gonna Lie:

“I try to stay quiet and sort of do the Homer Simpson-roll-back-into-the-hedge, but no one was allowing it,” she explained. “There were still articles and people talking about our family. So, if you’re gonna talk about me or my family, you might as well hear it directly from me.”

Kelce aims to address rumors and share authentic insights about her life and family, making her podcast a refreshing, relatable voice in the medium.

While Kylie Kelce’s rapid rise has sparked discussions about whether Rogan’s reign is truly at risk, it’s still early days for Not Gonna Lie. The podcast’s ability to sustain its momentum and Kylie’s capacity to maintain audience interest will determine whether this marks the beginning of a long-term rivalry or a fleeting moment in the charts.

The podcasting world is constantly evolving, and Kylie Kelce’s success underscores the appetite for fresh perspectives and relatable storytelling. Whether Joe Rogan can reclaim his undisputed dominance remains to be seen, but for now, Kylie has firmly positioned herself as a credible challenger.

Top podcasts on Spotify this week. (US) pic.twitter.com/sdm2kWw05V — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) December 9, 2024

Who Is Kylie Kelce?

Kylie Kelce was born in 1992 in Narberth, a suburb of Philadelphia, where her ties to the city and its famed Eagles run deep. Staying close to her roots, she attended Cabrini University in Wayne, Pennsylvania, earning a degree in communications in 2017. Jason Kelce, her now-husband, joined her to celebrate her graduation.

Kylie’s athletic journey began at Lower Merion High School, where she played field hockey and even served as head coach. Her passion for the sport continued through college, where she competed for Cabrini University’s field hockey team. Her Cabrini Athletics profile highlights her achievements, including selections to the All-CSAC First Team and ECAC South All-Stars First Team. Reflecting on her collegiate experience, Kylie has called joining the field hockey team “one of the best decisions I’ve ever made.” Post-graduation, she remains actively involved in the sport.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kylie (McDevitt) Kelce (@kykelce)

The Kelces share a dedication to giving back. In 2022, Jason founded (Be)Philly, a nonprofit focused on supporting Philadelphia’s youth. Kylie contributes by fundraising for the Eagles Autism Foundation, hosting an annual charity event in Sea Isle City, New Jersey, and making personal donations.

Unlike many high-profile couples, Jason and Kylie Kelce’s relationship began on Tinder, where they matched around 2015. During an episode of New Heights, the podcast hosted by Jason and his brother Travis, Kylie shared her initial thoughts when she swiped right on her future husband.

Their story is a blend of athleticism, philanthropy, and modern romance, solidifying them as one of Philadelphia’s most beloved power couples.