The highly anticipated reality show, Bigg Boss 18, has made its grand return, hosted by the ever-charismatic Salman Khan. With 18 contestants stepping into the house, the new season promises to be filled with drama, strategy, and unexpected twists as participants compete for the coveted winner’s trophy and a substantial prize of ₹50 Lakh.

The grand premiere kicked off on a celebratory note, marking 15 years of the show with a special tribute from Salman Khan. He introduced the unique ‘Time Ka Taandav’ theme, hinting at an exhilarating blend of past, present, and future experiences that will keep viewers engaged for the next 15 weeks. The premiere also featured a special appearance by Guru Aniruddhacharya Ji Maharaj, who blessed the contestants as they embarked on their journey.

Meet the Bigg Boss 18 Contestants

The lineup this season includes a diverse mix of personalities from various fields. Here’s a brief introduction to the contestants:

Chaahat Pandey: Television actor known for Humari Bahu Silk and Durga – Mata Ki Chhaya. She humorously addressed her lack of a car despite her success. Shehzada Dhami: Star of Yeh Rishtaa Kya Kehlata Hai, shared his experiences with a director who humiliated him, hinting at his own responsibility in the situation. Avinash Mishra: Known for Yeh Teri Galiyan and Ishqbaaaz, he kept a low profile during the premiere. Shilpa Shirodkar: A 90’s actress, warmly welcomed by Salman, is ready to start a new chapter with Bigg Boss. Tajinder Singh Bagga: A controversial politician and member of the BJP, known for his outspoken views. Shrutika Arjun: Tamil actor who introduced herself as a die-hard Salman fan, humorously noting her unsuccessful film history. Nyrraa M Banerji: A versatile actor across multiple languages, she made her debut in Aa Okkadu (2009). Chum Darang: Badhaai Do star from Arunachal Pradesh, who shared a dream that inspired her to join the show. Karan Veer Mehra: Recent winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi, he has a notable filmography including Ragini MMS 2. Rajat Dalal: Controversial weightlifter who has made headlines for his confrontations online. Muskan Bamne: Best known for her role in Anupamaa, she was introduced by Salman as a contestant. Arfeen Khan and Sara Arfeen Khan: Life coach duo aiming to inspire transformation in participants. Hema Sharma (Viral Bhabhi): A content creator and actress, known for her viral dance videos and previous controversies. Gunratan Sadavarte: A lawyer with a controversial background, recently suspended for inciting an attack on a political figure. Eisha Singh: A popular actress known for Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani and her recent film debut in Middle Class Love. Vivian DSena: A television heartthrob known for his roles in Madhubala and Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahani. Alice Kaushik: Gained fame from Pandya Store, she is recognized as the ‘most adorable contestant’ this season. Gadhraj: An unexpected entry—a donkey who will also be part of the house, adding a unique twist to the show.

Bigg Boss 18 airs on Colors TV from Monday to Sunday and is available for live streaming on the Jio Cinema app. With the promise of thrilling moments and intriguing dynamics, this season is set to keep audiences on the edge of their seats.