Bigg Boss 18: It’s Rajat Dalal vs. Tajinder Bagga On First Day, Elvish Yadav Supports Rajat

Bigg Boss 18, hosted by superstar salman khan, known for its drama and conflicts, the reality show didn’t disappoint as it started with the bang. Just when the list of newest contestants for this season was announced, fans were excited to see famous TV actors and some popular yet ‘controversial’ influencers in the bigg boss house.

As season debuts, the fiery exchange between fitness influencer Rajat Dalal and BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga set the tone on Day 1. Both are trending on social media, with netizens taking sides.

Rajat Dalal vs. Tajinder Bagga

The makers of the reality show released a promo of Rajat and Tajinder’s ‘ugly flight’, making fans hyped, Fans took to X and other platforms, sharing their thoughts and excitement over the heated exchange between the two contestants.

What was The fight for?

In the promo, Rajat is seen asking Tajinder if he had seen the viral bike accident video. Tajinder replied that he had indeed watched the clip and witnessed the biker fall, just like everyone else. This response angered Rajat, who fired back, “Main na gawar nahin hu and main bahut pyar se baat karta hu. Yaha sab dekh rahe haina, hisaab se baat karo, 2 minute mein bhoot banadunga.” (I am not an uncivilized person, and I talk with respect. People are watching here, so speak with care, or I’ll turn you into a ghost in two minutes)

At the heart of the argument was a recent controversy involving Rajat Dalal. Months before his entry into the Bigg Boss house, a video of Rajat went viral. The clip, reportedly filmed by a passenger in his car, shows him driving recklessly at 140 km/h on a crowded highway in Delhi-NCR, hitting a biker in the process. Despite pleas from a fellow passenger to slow down, Rajat allegedly dismissed her concerns, confidently saying, “Aap befikar raho (Don’t worry).” The incident received backlash, with viewers criticizing his disregard for road safety.

The promo ends on this tense note, leaving fans eager to see how Tajinder, a political figure with a strong following, will respond to Rajat’s bold challenge.

Who’s in the Bigg Boss House this season?

This season boasts a mix of contestants, including actors, social media influencers, activists, and even a donkey named Gadhraj! Here’s the lineup:

Vivian Dsena, Shehzada Dhami, Eisha Singh, Rajat Dalal, Shilpa Shirodkar, Karan Veer Mehra, Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, Shrutika Arjun, Chahat Pandey, Alice Kaushik, Chum Darang, Nyra Banerjee, Muskan Bamne, Advocate Gunaratna Sadavarte, Avinash Mishra, Hema Sharma aka Viral Aunty, Arfeen Khan and his wife Sara Arfeen Khan

Gadhraj the donkey has also been introduced as the 19th contestant by host Salman Khan, adding a touch of humor and surprise to the show.

Elvish supports Rajat

The show has already attracted the attention of various celebrities, including Elvish Yadav, the winner of Bigg Boss OTT 2. Known for his close friendship with Rajat, Elvish has called on his fans to support Rajat this season. He also shared a video of Rajat urging followers to vote for him and praised another contestant, Chahat Pandey.

What’s Next?

Bigg Boss 18 airs Monday to Friday at 10 PM and weekends at 9 PM on Colors TV. Fans are already speculating about upcoming fights, tasks, and surprise entries, including some former contestants.

