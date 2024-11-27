Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, November 27, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

BLACKPINK Set To Reunite In 2025 For New Album? Here’s What YG Entertainment Says

Since BLACKPINK’s last comeback with Born Pink in 2022, the group members have been focused on their individual careers.

BLACKPINK Set To Reunite In 2025 For New Album? Here’s What YG Entertainment Says

Blinks hold your self, cause the news is…..BLACKPINK is reuniting! Yes, YG Entertainment confirmed itself back in September. All four members, Jennie, Jisoo, Rosé And Lisa, are set to reunite in 2025, which is just one month away, the anticipation is getting high.

What you’ll get? New Music. It has been long since we heard them singing together. Their last release was Shut Down in BORN PINK Album, which clearly meant that BLACKPINK was shutting down, confirming their disband.

With their comeback YG  confirms that they will be releasing new music and embarking on their third world tour next year, marking their first group activities since 2022.

In a statement, YG Entertainment assured fans, “BLACKPINK plans to have a full group comeback and visit their fans on their world tour in 2025.” The announcement has sparked excitement across social media, with fans eagerly anticipating the group’s return and sharing messages like, “GET UP BLACKPINK IS COMING” and “I’M READY!”

Lisa Confirms Reunion Plans

Lisa also expressed her excitement in a recent Billboard interview, saying, “I can’t wait,” while discussing the group’s plans. However, when asked about the world tour, she appeared cautious, responding, “That’s what they say?” This suggests that while the comeback is certain, some tour details may still be under discussion.

Members Pursuing Solo Ventures

Since BLACKPINK’s last comeback with Born Pink in 2022, the group members have been focused on their individual careers. Lisa, for instance, has had a successful solo journey with hit singles like Lalisa and Money. In 2024, she released new tracks, including Rockstar and collaborations with artists like Rosalía. Lisa also launched her own agency, LLOUD, to support her artistic pursuits.

Meanwhile, Jennie as she said ‘Now, I’ going solo’, have established her own label, similarly JISOO, who is busy with her acting career.

Rosé is now managed by THE BLACK LABEL, an associate of YG Entertainment. Her new song APT with Bruno Mars is going viral like crazy.

Well they may have their own respective solo career, that fans have supported fully, but by heart remains ‘blinks’, want their biases reunite as BLACKPINK and give record breaking music and stunning performances on a world tour or Coachella.

ALSO READ: THIS Euphoria Star Is Unrecognizable After Losing Oodles Of Weight But Is Being Accused Of Using Ozempic

Filed under

BALCKPINK NEW ALBUM Blackpink BLACKPINK REUNION LISA AND JENNIE ROSÉ BLACKPINK
Advertisement

Also Read

Zerodha Co-Founder Nithin Kamath Says Everything In Europe, ‘Cut, Copy, Paste’, Here’s What He Meant

Zerodha Co-Founder Nithin Kamath Says Everything In Europe, ‘Cut, Copy, Paste’, Here’s What He Meant

Infosys Announces 90% Performance Bonus – Who Is Eligible For It?

Infosys Announces 90% Performance Bonus – Who Is Eligible For It?

Rare Animal Spotted Near Brooklyn Bridge; Authorities Urge Caution

Rare Animal Spotted Near Brooklyn Bridge; Authorities Urge Caution

Allu Arjun’s New Social Media Post Got The Fans Teary-Eyed- Check What He Said Here!

Allu Arjun’s New Social Media Post Got The Fans Teary-Eyed- Check What He Said Here!

‘I Don’t Need To Strip Naked…’ Divya Prabha On Her Leaked Nude Scene In Payal Kapadia’s All We Imagine As Light

‘I Don’t Need To Strip Naked…’ Divya Prabha On Her Leaked Nude Scene In Payal...

Entertainment

Allu Arjun’s New Social Media Post Got The Fans Teary-Eyed- Check What He Said Here!

Allu Arjun’s New Social Media Post Got The Fans Teary-Eyed- Check What He Said Here!

‘I Don’t Need To Strip Naked…’ Divya Prabha On Her Leaked Nude Scene In Payal Kapadia’s All We Imagine As Light

‘I Don’t Need To Strip Naked…’ Divya Prabha On Her Leaked Nude Scene In Payal

Aditi Rao Hydari & Siddharth Wedding: Stunning New Photos From Their Magical Alila Fort Ceremony!

Aditi Rao Hydari & Siddharth Wedding: Stunning New Photos From Their Magical Alila Fort Ceremony!

Aditya Pancholi Converted To Islam? Zarina Wahab Shares Details After 36 Years Of Interfaith Marriage

Aditya Pancholi Converted To Islam? Zarina Wahab Shares Details After 36 Years Of Interfaith Marriage

Who Will Star In Slumdog Millionaire Sequel? Oscar-Winning Movie’s Film And TV Rights Gets Acquired

Who Will Star In Slumdog Millionaire Sequel? Oscar-Winning Movie’s Film And TV Rights Gets Acquired

Advertisement

Lifestyle

What Is Eyelash Dandruff? Causes, Risks, And Treatment For Healthier Lashes

What Is Eyelash Dandruff? Causes, Risks, And Treatment For Healthier Lashes

Australian Bishop Predicts Scary Future: World War III With Humanity’s Darkest Chapter

Australian Bishop Predicts Scary Future: World War III With Humanity’s Darkest Chapter

Women Drivers To Get Commercial Driving Licence Tomorrow In Bengaluru

Women Drivers To Get Commercial Driving Licence Tomorrow In Bengaluru

Tea Of Rs 1 Lakh, Dubai Cafe Serves Gold Tea

Tea Of Rs 1 Lakh, Dubai Cafe Serves Gold Tea

Can Curry Plant Seeds Help Diabetics Manage Blood Sugar Levels?

Can Curry Plant Seeds Help Diabetics Manage Blood Sugar Levels?

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox