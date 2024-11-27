BLACKPINK Set To Reunite In 2025 For New Album? Here’s What YG Entertainment Says

Since BLACKPINK’s last comeback with Born Pink in 2022, the group members have been focused on their individual careers.

Blinks hold your self, cause the news is…..BLACKPINK is reuniting! Yes, YG Entertainment confirmed itself back in September. All four members, Jennie, Jisoo, Rosé And Lisa, are set to reunite in 2025, which is just one month away, the anticipation is getting high.

What you’ll get? New Music. It has been long since we heard them singing together. Their last release was Shut Down in BORN PINK Album, which clearly meant that BLACKPINK was shutting down, confirming their disband.

With their comeback YG confirms that they will be releasing new music and embarking on their third world tour next year, marking their first group activities since 2022.

In a statement, YG Entertainment assured fans, “BLACKPINK plans to have a full group comeback and visit their fans on their world tour in 2025.” The announcement has sparked excitement across social media, with fans eagerly anticipating the group’s return and sharing messages like, “GET UP BLACKPINK IS COMING” and “I’M READY!”

Lisa Confirms Reunion Plans

Lisa also expressed her excitement in a recent Billboard interview, saying, “I can’t wait,” while discussing the group’s plans. However, when asked about the world tour, she appeared cautious, responding, “That’s what they say?” This suggests that while the comeback is certain, some tour details may still be under discussion.

Members Pursuing Solo Ventures

Since BLACKPINK’s last comeback with Born Pink in 2022, the group members have been focused on their individual careers. Lisa, for instance, has had a successful solo journey with hit singles like Lalisa and Money. In 2024, she released new tracks, including Rockstar and collaborations with artists like Rosalía. Lisa also launched her own agency, LLOUD, to support her artistic pursuits.

Meanwhile, Jennie as she said ‘Now, I’ going solo’, have established her own label, similarly JISOO, who is busy with her acting career.

Rosé is now managed by THE BLACK LABEL, an associate of YG Entertainment. Her new song APT with Bruno Mars is going viral like crazy.

Well they may have their own respective solo career, that fans have supported fully, but by heart remains ‘blinks’, want their biases reunite as BLACKPINK and give record breaking music and stunning performances on a world tour or Coachella.

