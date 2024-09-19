Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences
Thursday, September 19, 2024
Live Tv

Bombay HC Criticizes CBFC For Delaying In ‘Emergency’ Film Certification

The Bombay High Court made a significant ruling on Thursday, emphasizing that creative freedom and freedom of expression should not be compromised.

Bombay HC Criticizes CBFC For Delaying In ‘Emergency’ Film Certification

The court criticized the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) for its delay in certifying the film Emergency, starring Kangana Ranaut, and mandated that a decision be made by September 25.

The Bombay High Court made a significant ruling on Thursday, emphasizing that creative freedom and freedom of expression should not be compromised.

Justices B P Colabawalla and Firdosh Pooniwalla expressed their discontent with the CBFC’s hesitation, questioning whether it believed that the public would be easily influenced by the portrayal of events in films. The court pointed out that the fear of potential law and order issues should not lead to the denial of film certification.

The high court’s comments came in response to allegations from the film’s producers that the CBFC was intentionally stalling the certification process for political reasons.

Notably, Kangana Ranaut, who directed and starred in the film, is also a member of the ruling BJP party. The court raised the question of whether the government would act against one of its own leaders, highlighting the apparent contradictions in the situation.

Must Read: Coldplay’s Concert Tickets For India Comes Cheaper Than Diljit Dosanjh’s Gig- Know All Details Here

Kangana had previously accused the CBFC of hindering the film’s release. The court stated, “You (CBFC) must take a decision—either approve or deny. If you decide the film cannot be released, we will appreciate your courage.” This assertion underscores the court’s expectation for the CBFC to take a definitive stand rather than remaining indecisive.

Challenged By Sikh Organizations

Emergency has faced scrutiny from various Sikh organizations, including the Shiromani Akali Dal, who claim that the film misrepresents their community and distorts historical facts. The biographical drama, originally set for release on September 6, remains embroiled in controversy as the deadline for certification approaches.

Filed under

Bombay High Court cbfc Emergency movie Kangana Ranut

Also Read

Japanese Manufacturer Denies Involvement In Exploding Walkie-Talkies In Lebanon

Japanese Manufacturer Denies Involvement In Exploding Walkie-Talkies In Lebanon

Adani Group Donates ₹ 25 Crore For Andhra Pradesh Flood Relief

Adani Group Donates ₹ 25 Crore For Andhra Pradesh Flood Relief

Ukraine Destroys 42 Russian Drones Targeting The War-Torn Country

Ukraine Destroys 42 Russian Drones Targeting The War-Torn Country

Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story: What Is The Truth Behind Netflix’s New Series? Know All About Their Parents

Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story: What Is The Truth Behind Netflix’s New Series?...

Jammu And Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024: First Phase Sees 58.85% Voter Turnout, Highest in 35 Years

Jammu And Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024: First Phase Sees 58.85% Voter Turnout, Highest in 35...

Entertainment

Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story: What Is The Truth Behind Netflix’s New Series? Know All About Their Parents

Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story: What Is The Truth Behind Netflix’s New Series?

Who Is Agatha Harkness And What Are Her Special Powers In Marvel Comics? Everything Decoded

Who Is Agatha Harkness And What Are Her Special Powers In Marvel Comics? Everything Decoded

Coldplay’s Concert Tickets For India Comes Cheaper Than Diljit Dosanjh’s Gig- Know All Details Here

Coldplay’s Concert Tickets For India Comes Cheaper Than Diljit Dosanjh’s Gig- Know All Details Here

Has Colin Farrell’s The Penguin Revealed The Villain In Robert Pattinson’s The Batman Part 2?

Has Colin Farrell’s The Penguin Revealed The Villain In Robert Pattinson’s The Batman Part 2?

IIFA FESTIVAL 2024: Set To Honor The Legendary Telugu Fame Nandamuri Balakrishna

IIFA FESTIVAL 2024: Set To Honor The Legendary Telugu Fame Nandamuri Balakrishna

Lifestyle

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First Spot

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First

From Rat Race To Tranquility: Why Indians Are Embracing Slow Living

From Rat Race To Tranquility: Why Indians Are Embracing Slow Living

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox