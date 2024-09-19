Bombay HC Criticizes CBFC For Delaying In ‘Emergency’ Film Certification

The Bombay High Court made a significant ruling on Thursday, emphasizing that creative freedom and freedom of expression should not be compromised.

The court criticized the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) for its delay in certifying the film Emergency, starring Kangana Ranaut, and mandated that a decision be made by September 25.

Justices B P Colabawalla and Firdosh Pooniwalla expressed their discontent with the CBFC’s hesitation, questioning whether it believed that the public would be easily influenced by the portrayal of events in films. The court pointed out that the fear of potential law and order issues should not lead to the denial of film certification.

The high court’s comments came in response to allegations from the film’s producers that the CBFC was intentionally stalling the certification process for political reasons.

Notably, Kangana Ranaut, who directed and starred in the film, is also a member of the ruling BJP party. The court raised the question of whether the government would act against one of its own leaders, highlighting the apparent contradictions in the situation.

Kangana had previously accused the CBFC of hindering the film’s release. The court stated, “You (CBFC) must take a decision—either approve or deny. If you decide the film cannot be released, we will appreciate your courage.” This assertion underscores the court’s expectation for the CBFC to take a definitive stand rather than remaining indecisive.

Challenged By Sikh Organizations

Emergency has faced scrutiny from various Sikh organizations, including the Shiromani Akali Dal, who claim that the film misrepresents their community and distorts historical facts. The biographical drama, originally set for release on September 6, remains embroiled in controversy as the deadline for certification approaches.