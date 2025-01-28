Brawl Breaks Out At Coldplay’s Ahmedabad Concert, Video Goes Viral

A chaotic scene unfolded at Coldplay’s concert in Ahmedabad when two men engaged in a violent brawl during the band’s performance of their iconic hit, “Viva la Vida.” The video, shared by the social media account “Ghar Ke Kalesh” on X, quickly went viral, showing the men punching, slapping, and dragging each other as concertgoers desperately tried to intervene.

The altercation escalated as one of the men bit the other’s hand, only for the situation to spiral further when the bitten individual slapped his aggressor. Despite the crowd’s attempts to control the violence, the confrontation continued, with concertgoers visibly distressed as the drama unfolded in the midst of Coldplay’s soulful performance.

Here is the video:

Kalesh during Coldplay Concert (Viva la Vida turns into Viva La Kalesh) Ahmedabad pic.twitter.com/DEzSdueGtX — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) January 28, 2025

The brawl, humorously captioned as “Kalesh during Coldplay concert (Viva la Vida turns into Viva la Kalesh),” provided an unexpected distraction from the band’s performance. Coldplay, led by frontman Chris Martin, was in Ahmedabad for two consecutive concerts on January 25 and 26, following their earlier performance in Mumbai.

During the concert, Martin charmed the audience by speaking in Hindi, Marathi, and Gujarati. He also paid tribute to iconic figures such as actor Shah Rukh Khan and cricketer Jasprit Bumrah, who were present at the event. The band marked Republic Day with soulful renditions of patriotic songs “Vande Mataram” and “Maa Tujhe Salaam,” which resonated deeply with the crowd.

Coldplay’s Ahmedabad concerts attracted a star-studded audience, including Bollywood celebrities like Kartik Aaryan, Suhana Khan, Vijay Varma, and cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar. The British rock band, consisting of Chris Martin, guitarist Jonny Buckland, bassist Guy Berryman, drummer Will Champion, and manager Phil Harvey, previously performed in India during the 2016 Global Citizen Festival in Mumbai.

