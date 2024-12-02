Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, December 2, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

BTS Star V Mourns The Loss Of His Beloved Dog Yeontan In Heartfelt Tribute

BTS's V shared the heartbreaking news of his dog Yeontan's passing, expressing his sorrow in a heartfelt Instagram post. (Read more below)

BTS Star V Mourns The Loss Of His Beloved Dog Yeontan In Heartfelt Tribute

BTS member V, known for his deep connection with his fans and emotional transparency, shared tragic news with his followers on December 2, 2024. Through an emotional Instagram post, V revealed that his cherished dog, Yeontan, had passed away. In the same message, V also reflected on his recent musical collaboration with Park Hyo Shin on the song “Winter Ahead,” blending the joy of his music with the sorrow of his personal loss.

A Heartfelt Message to Fans

V began his post on a positive note, greeting his fans, also known as ARMY, with warm wishes for the end-of-year season. He wrote, “Hello ARMY. Are you guys spending a warm year-end season? It’s a relief that the weather doesn’t seem all that cold yet. I think it’s been a long time since I’ve greeted ARMY through a song.” He also reminisced about the process of creating music, including his upcoming duet with Park Hyo Shin and a cover of Bing Crosby’s classic Christmas song. Reflecting on the year’s fast passage, he noted, “Come to think of it, it’s already December,” acknowledging the busy and emotional period.

However, the tone of the post shifted dramatically as V shared the devastating news. He wrote, “To be honest, the reason why I’m posting this is because Yeontan recently left for a long journey to the stars. I worried about how to tell you this, but seeing as ARMY loved Yeontan so much up to now, I thought it was right for me to tell you, and that is how I ended up conveying the news like this.” V’s words were poignant, as he addressed how much Yeontan meant to both him and his dedicated fanbase.

A Tribute to Yeontan

Concluding his message, V expressed his love and gratitude towards his fans and Yeontan. He wrote, “I hope that your year-end season will be a warm one where you can tell the loved ones around you that you love them, one more time. I hope ARMY will be healthy until the day I can meet you again. I love you. Thank you.” In a deeply touching gesture, he shared photos of Yeontan, capturing the precious moments they spent together.

V also took to X (formerly Twitter) to share a similar message, showing his fans that his sorrow was shared publicly as he mourned the loss of his canine companion. His emotional post struck a chord with ARMY, who flooded social media with messages of sympathy and support.

Fans Mourn Alongside V

V’s fans, known for their unwavering support, expressed their condolences and offered comfort to the idol in his time of grief. Messages poured in on X, with one fan writing, “Have a safe journey Yeontan. Up with the stars, our little star,” while another shared, “We will always have you in our hearts, Yeontan. Fly high, little angel.” Fans also reflected on Yeontan’s special role in V’s life, with one person saying, “Thank you Yeontan for giving Taehyung so much love and joy through the years.”

Yeontan, who had been a constant presence in V’s life and a fan favorite, was especially beloved after appearing in BTS’s 2016 documentary Burn the Stage. Fans fondly remembered how Yeontan’s presence captured their hearts and became a significant part of the BTS journey. One fan commented, “Everybody who’s seen Burn the Stage in cinemas knows Yeontan was the real star of that documentary—the crowd went WILD.”

As fans continue to share their love and memories of Yeontan, it’s clear that the dog held a special place not only in V’s heart but also in the hearts of BTS’s global fanbase. Yeontan’s passing marks the end of an era for V, who now carries his beloved pet’s memory with him, while continuing to share his music and love with the world.

ALSO READ: 12th FAIL’ Fame Vikrant Massey Will Meet For ‘One Last Time’, Announces Retirement,

Filed under

BTS bts army BTS dog BTS fan BTS news BTS V emotional post K-POP Taehyung v Yeontan Yeontan death Yeontan dog Yeontan tribute

Advertisement

Also Read

US To Hit 140 Chinese Tech Companies With New Bans: What Will Be Restricted And What’s Excluded

US To Hit 140 Chinese Tech Companies With New Bans: What Will Be Restricted And...

Wheelchair-Bound Sukhbir Singh Badal Asked To Clean Toilets By Akal Takht For Religious Misconduct

Wheelchair-Bound Sukhbir Singh Badal Asked To Clean Toilets By Akal Takht For Religious Misconduct

With Highest Rs 2.4 Crore Offer, Record-Breaking Placement Day At IIT Kharagpur

With Highest Rs 2.4 Crore Offer, Record-Breaking Placement Day At IIT Kharagpur

Woww! Pushpa 2: The Rule Sets New Record With ₹42.50 Crore In Global Pre-Sales Ahead Of Release

Woww! Pushpa 2: The Rule Sets New Record With ₹42.50 Crore In Global Pre-Sales Ahead...

Will Trump Free Jan 6 Rioters In Response To Hunter Pardon? Here Is What President Elect Suggested

Will Trump Free Jan 6 Rioters In Response To Hunter Pardon? Here Is What President...

Entertainment

Woww! Pushpa 2: The Rule Sets New Record With ₹42.50 Crore In Global Pre-Sales Ahead Of Release

Woww! Pushpa 2: The Rule Sets New Record With ₹42.50 Crore In Global Pre-Sales Ahead

WATCH, Mismatched Season 3 Trailer Released, The Struggle Between Love And Maturity

WATCH, Mismatched Season 3 Trailer Released, The Struggle Between Love And Maturity

‘Don’t Like To F**k With My Body,’ Said Zoe Saldana Once While Admiring Christian Bale’s Habit Of Transforming

‘Don’t Like To F**k With My Body,’ Said Zoe Saldana Once While Admiring Christian Bale’s

Daniel Craig’s Fresh Comments On His James Bond Role Has STUNNED The Movie Lovers- Here’s What He Said

Daniel Craig’s Fresh Comments On His James Bond Role Has STUNNED The Movie Lovers- Here’s

Britney Spears Once Revealed Why She Shaved Her Head And Smashed A Pap’s Car: Everyone Was Scared Of Me

Britney Spears Once Revealed Why She Shaved Her Head And Smashed A Pap’s Car: Everyone

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Not LOVE, Not HOPE—This 4-Letter Word Is Key To Start Your Dream Honeymoon

Not LOVE, Not HOPE—This 4-Letter Word Is Key To Start Your Dream Honeymoon

No Set Bedtime? Is Your Sleep Schedule Putting Your Heart At Risk?

No Set Bedtime? Is Your Sleep Schedule Putting Your Heart At Risk?

Are You Suffreing Endometriosis? 5 Signs Beyond Menstrual Cramps You Shouldn’t Ignore

Are You Suffreing Endometriosis? 5 Signs Beyond Menstrual Cramps You Shouldn’t Ignore

What Is Sledging? Understanding The Toxic Winter Dating Trend

What Is Sledging? Understanding The Toxic Winter Dating Trend

One Can Never Guess The Name Of The Most Searched Cocktail, Starts With ‘Porn…’

One Can Never Guess The Name Of The Most Searched Cocktail, Starts With ‘Porn…’

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox