BTS Star V Mourns The Loss Of His Beloved Dog Yeontan In Heartfelt Tribute

BTS member V, known for his deep connection with his fans and emotional transparency, shared tragic news with his followers on December 2, 2024. Through an emotional Instagram post, V revealed that his cherished dog, Yeontan, had passed away. In the same message, V also reflected on his recent musical collaboration with Park Hyo Shin on the song “Winter Ahead,” blending the joy of his music with the sorrow of his personal loss.

A Heartfelt Message to Fans

V began his post on a positive note, greeting his fans, also known as ARMY, with warm wishes for the end-of-year season. He wrote, “Hello ARMY. Are you guys spending a warm year-end season? It’s a relief that the weather doesn’t seem all that cold yet. I think it’s been a long time since I’ve greeted ARMY through a song.” He also reminisced about the process of creating music, including his upcoming duet with Park Hyo Shin and a cover of Bing Crosby’s classic Christmas song. Reflecting on the year’s fast passage, he noted, “Come to think of it, it’s already December,” acknowledging the busy and emotional period.

However, the tone of the post shifted dramatically as V shared the devastating news. He wrote, “To be honest, the reason why I’m posting this is because Yeontan recently left for a long journey to the stars. I worried about how to tell you this, but seeing as ARMY loved Yeontan so much up to now, I thought it was right for me to tell you, and that is how I ended up conveying the news like this.” V’s words were poignant, as he addressed how much Yeontan meant to both him and his dedicated fanbase.

A Tribute to Yeontan

Concluding his message, V expressed his love and gratitude towards his fans and Yeontan. He wrote, “I hope that your year-end season will be a warm one where you can tell the loved ones around you that you love them, one more time. I hope ARMY will be healthy until the day I can meet you again. I love you. Thank you.” In a deeply touching gesture, he shared photos of Yeontan, capturing the precious moments they spent together.

V also took to X (formerly Twitter) to share a similar message, showing his fans that his sorrow was shared publicly as he mourned the loss of his canine companion. His emotional post struck a chord with ARMY, who flooded social media with messages of sympathy and support.

Fans Mourn Alongside V

V’s fans, known for their unwavering support, expressed their condolences and offered comfort to the idol in his time of grief. Messages poured in on X, with one fan writing, “Have a safe journey Yeontan. Up with the stars, our little star,” while another shared, “We will always have you in our hearts, Yeontan. Fly high, little angel.” Fans also reflected on Yeontan’s special role in V’s life, with one person saying, “Thank you Yeontan for giving Taehyung so much love and joy through the years.”

Yeontan, who had been a constant presence in V’s life and a fan favorite, was especially beloved after appearing in BTS’s 2016 documentary Burn the Stage. Fans fondly remembered how Yeontan’s presence captured their hearts and became a significant part of the BTS journey. One fan commented, “Everybody who’s seen Burn the Stage in cinemas knows Yeontan was the real star of that documentary—the crowd went WILD.”

As fans continue to share their love and memories of Yeontan, it’s clear that the dog held a special place not only in V’s heart but also in the hearts of BTS’s global fanbase. Yeontan’s passing marks the end of an era for V, who now carries his beloved pet’s memory with him, while continuing to share his music and love with the world.

ALSO READ: 12th FAIL’ Fame Vikrant Massey Will Meet For ‘One Last Time’, Announces Retirement,