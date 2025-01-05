BTS’ V In Squid Game Season 3? Fans Speculate After Cast Rumors Spark Buzz

Speculations about BTS' V joining Squid Game Season 3 have intensified after Netflix revealed a June 2025 premiere date. Past clues and cryptic responses from lead actors Lee Jung Jae and Wi Ha Joon have kept fans hopeful for Taehyung’s possible casting.

Speculations about BTS’ V, aka Kim Taehyung, joining the cast of Squid Game Season 3 have resurfaced after Netflix teased a June 2025 premiere date. Fans have reignited discussions about his connection to the show, fueled by past moments that hinted at his potential involvement.

Squid Game’s Global Rise and Star-Studded Journey

What started as a hidden gem for K-drama enthusiasts has turned into a worldwide sensation. With its gripping plot and standout performances, Squid Game became one of Netflix’s biggest successes.

The debut season’s overwhelming popularity paved the way for a blockbuster sequel, packed with a fresh lineup of cast members. Season 2, which premiered on December 26, introduced stars like Yim Siwan, Park Sung Hoon, Park Gyu Young, Kang Ha Neul, and Lee Jin Wook. Despite controversies tied to some cast members’ past scandals, the series made history by ranking No. 1 in 92 out of the 93 countries tracked by Netflix’s weekly rankings from December 23-29.

BTS’ V: A Growing Connection to Squid Game

For years, fans have speculated about BTS’ V’s possible involvement in Squid Game. The buzz intensified after his playful nod to the show during BTS’ PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE concerts in Los Angeles, where he wore a Squid Game guard costume.

Adding to the intrigue, V shares a close bond with Squid Game lead actor Lee Jung Jae. The two were spotted together in a selfie that remains on Lee’s Instagram, hinting at their friendship. Additionally, Yim Siwan, a prominent addition to Season 2, revealed in an interview that V was among the last people he followed on Instagram, further linking the BTS star to the series.

Cast Reactions Spark More Speculation

In a recent BuzzFeed UK interview, Squid Game stars Lee Jung Jae and Wi Ha Joon were directly asked about BTS’ V joining the cast for Season 3. Both actors displayed reactions that only fueled the excitement of fans.

Lee Jung Jae smiled but quickly avoided the topic, saying, “I can’t say anything about that.” Wi Ha Joon maintained a similar stance, responding with a cheerful “No comment.” These cryptic answers have only added to fans’ anticipation, as many interpret the responses as indirect hints rather than outright denials.

Fans Hold Onto Hope for BTS’ V in Season 3

The Squid Game fandom, combined with BTS’ ARMY, continues to speculate as Netflix reveals plans for Season 3’s June 2025 premiere. Clues from past interactions, combined with the growing global reputation of both the show and BTS, keep the possibility of Taehyung’s involvement alive.

While no official announcements have been made, fans remain optimistic about seeing the beloved BTS member take on a significant role in one of Netflix’s most celebrated series.

