While the Golden Globes are now under new management, the awards ceremony has been plagued by scandals for years.

The 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards are scheduled for Sunday, January 5, 2025, at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. The ceremony will commence at 5:00 p.m. PST (8:00 p.m. EST) and will be broadcast live on CBS and streamed on Paramount+.

Comedian Nikki Glaser is set to host the event, which will honor outstanding achievements in film and television. As we wait for the main event, let’s take a look at the biggest scandals that rocked Golden Globes.

Golden Globes Controversies: Key Scandals That Shook the Awards

The Golden Globes, once a staple in the entertainment industry, have faced numerous controversies over the years. Now managed by Dick Clark Productions and Eldridge Industries, the Golden Globes moved from NBC to CBS for its 2025 broadcast. However, the prestigious awards have struggled with several scandals that have damaged its reputation. Here are the five most significant controversies that have impacted the Golden Globes:

Boycott Sparked by Lack of Diversity

In 2021, the Golden Globes faced a major backlash after the Los Angeles Times revealed that the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) had no Black members. This revelation, combined with reports of unethical practices within the organization, prompted a boycott of the event. NBC, which had been broadcasting the awards since 1996, decided to cancel its broadcast of the 79th Golden Globes in 2022. While NBC returned in 2023, the network ultimately ended its partnership with the event due to the ongoing controversies surrounding the HFPA.

HFPA President’s Resignation Over Favors

One of the earliest controversies surrounding the Golden Globes occurred in 1958 when HFPA president Henry Gris resigned from his position. Gris cited concerns about the organization’s practice of giving awards as favors. Notably, that year saw clients of a specific ad agency taking home the majority of the Golden Globe awards, leading to suspicions of favoritism and unethical behavior.

Allegations of “Bought” Awards

In 1982, actress Pia Zadora received the Golden Globe for New Star of the Year despite her limited acting ability. Zadora had previously won the Golden Raspberry Award for Worst New Star. The suspicious circumstances surrounding her win were connected to her husband, wealthy businessman Meshulam Riklis.

Before the vote, Riklis reportedly took several HFPA members on a trip to Las Vegas, leading to speculations that the awards were influenced by these gifts. Similarly, in 2011, there were rumors that HFPA members were swayed by Las Vegas trips and private concerts to nominate Burlesque for Best Picture.

Bribery Allegations Within the HFPA

In 2011, a publicist for the HFPA, Michael Russell, filed a $2 million lawsuit accusing HFPA members of engaging in bribery and unethical practices. Russell claimed that the organization’s members took part in a “pay-to-play” scheme, where votes were allegedly influenced by financial incentives.

These allegations further tarnished the credibility of the Golden Globes and the HFPA.

Brendan Fraser’s Decision to Skip the 2023 Golden Globes

Actor Brendan Fraser chose to skip the 2023 Golden Globes despite being nominated for Best Actor in a Drama Motion Picture. His decision was influenced by his accusations of sexual assault against former HFPA president Philip Berk. Fraser alleged that Berk assaulted him during a 2003 lunch at the Beverly Hills Hotel, which led to Fraser distancing himself from the HFPA. In a 2018 interview with GQ, Fraser explained that he refused to attend the ceremony to remain true to his principles and avoid being a “hypocrite.”

While the Golden Globes are now under new management, the awards ceremony has been plagued by scandals for years. From issues of diversity to bribery and assault allegations, these controversies have left a lasting impact on the Golden Globes’ reputation.

The awards now face the challenge of rebuilding trust and credibility in the entertainment industry and with its audience.

ALSO READ: How Did Angelina Jolie’s Mother Die? Actress Recalls How She Stepped Into Hollywood Only To Support Family