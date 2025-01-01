Carrie Underwood Trolled For Excessive Plastic Surgery

As Carrie Underwood prepares to host Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve in Times Square, some social media users are criticizing her appearance. While many fans are excited for her performance, others are accusing the country star of undergoing excessive plastic surgery.

As country music star Carrie Underwood gears up to host Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest in Times Square, some social media users are commenting on her appearance. The 41-year-old singer, who has 13.2 million Instagram followers, shared a video announcing her upcoming live performance just before midnight on New Year’s Eve. While many fans are excited, a few critics are questioning her appearance and accusing her of undergoing plastic surgery.

Trolled For Excessive Plastic Surgery

The Before He Cheats singer posted an Instagram Carousel, featuring photos from her past appearances on Rockin’ Eve, reminiscing on the years 2015 and 2007. She captioned the post, “Looking back on some @RockinEve memories from 2015 and 2007 before I bring in 2025 with a live performance right before midnight in Times Square – tune in New Year’s Eve at 8/7c on @ABC!”

However, the post prompted some comments suggesting she had undergone plastic surgery. One user wrote, “Quit the plastic surgery already. Sold soul,” while another asked, “How much surgery has she had since then?” Another commenter added, “Way too much.”

Fans Defend Carrie Underwood

Despite the criticism, many of Carrie’s loyal followers quickly came to her defense. One fan responded, “What does that have to do with any of this, why even mention that? Why a rude and unnecessary thing to say?” Another fan, part of a group of supporters known as “Carrie’s Care Bears,” commented, “She looks amazing! Some people are just naturally beautiful.”

This isn’t the first time that Underwood has faced speculation about surgery. In December 2023, after posting a selfie, some followers once again questioned her appearance, with some attributing the changes to makeup. One commenter wrote, “Carrie is beautiful all natural; she doesn’t need all that makeup on her. She is absolutely beautiful inside and out with an amazing voice.” Another wrote, “I’m not a hater. I know she had surgery when she fell, but what is going on? You are already pretty, most women would like you others just age gracefully.”

Carrie Underwood Makes Candid Admission About Past Surgery

Carrie previously addressed her appearance in 2018 after undergoing surgery following a serious fall at her Nashville home in 2017. The accident, which occurred while she was walking her dogs at night, left her with 40 stitches in her face and a broken wrist. At the time, Underwood felt the need to clarify her appearance to avoid speculation that any changes were purely cosmetic.

“I feel like I do [look different] a little bit. My biggest worry at the time was like, if I say nothing then later on… I feel like people are gonna say, ‘What has she done to herself electively?’ And it definitely was not a choice,” she told Ellen DeGeneres in 2018. “I feel close to myself. I feel pretty close to normal.”

Underwood, who spent months out of the public eye to recover, emphasized that the injury was more severe than she had initially realized. The singer’s openness about her recovery process demonstrated her resilience, as well as her commitment to addressing any misconceptions directly.

