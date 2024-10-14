Celebrating ‘Shakti’: Raveena Tandon’s Powerful Message For Empowerment | We Women Want Festival And Awards 2024

The "We Women Want Festival & Awards 2024" officially launched today at the luxurious Taj Ambassador Hotel. This exciting event aimed to celebrate the diverse voices of women across generations and industries, all committed to promoting women-led development. Currently in full swing, the festival showcased inspiring stories from women in various fields.

Influential figures, recognized for their contributions, gathered to share their experiences and wisdom. Their presence not only motivated young women but also underscored the positive influence women could exert on society.

The We Women Want initiative addressed crucial issues that affected women from all walks of life. Key topics included body shaming, domestic violence, and significant health concerns like reproductive health, breast and cervical cancer, as well as the struggles faced by acid attack survivors and women in the workforce. This platform rapidly became a vital support system for women across the country, amplifying their voices in the ongoing dialogue about women’s rights and issues.

The We Women Want initiative featured Raveena Tandon, a powerful advocate for women’s empowerment. A celebrated actress with a remarkable career, she truly needs no introduction. Raveena took the stage to share her invaluable experiences and insights on strength, resilience, and the importance of contributing back to society. Her inspiring journey continues to motivate countless individuals across the nation, making her a prominent voice in the ongoing dialogue about women’s rights and issues.

#WeWomenWant | Raveena Tandon(@TandonRaveena) receives the We Women Want #ShaktiAward2024 in recognition of her excellence in Bravery. She was awarded by Shri. Nitin Gadkari Union Cabinet Minister of Road Transport and Highways of India. @nitin_gadkari#WeWomenWant… pic.twitter.com/aC1Pa0XcZr — NewsX World (@NewsX) October 14, 2024

Raveena Tandon on ‘Shakti’

During the NewsX Shakti Award ceremony, Raveena Tandon shared her thoughts on the source of her strength, saying, “When it comes to strength, I believe that for Indian women, there is an inherent internal power that we have perhaps since birth. It’s not just about me individually; I’m talking about most Indian women. The level of multitasking, emotional depth, and the nurturing and procreative abilities we’ve been given are unmatched. I believe this strength resides within all of us, although it may take some time to recognize it.”

Reflecting on Responsibility

She also reflected on the moment she learned she would receive the Padma Shree award and the responsibilities that come with such recognition. “I think responsibility doesn’t come solely from an award. When society and the common people give you so much love, you naturally feel a responsibility to honor that affection and respect. It’s crucial for us to contribute back to society in meaningful ways. This sense of obligation has always been with me. I feel I owe everything I have—name, fame, and status—to what society has provided me, and I constantly think about how I can give back.”

Lessons from the Next Generation

Moving ahead with the conversation, Raveena spoke a bit about her daughter and the lessons she has imparted to her, as well as what she has learned from her. “The generation of my daughter’s age exhibits remarkable resilience and the ability to bounce back quickly. I notice a difference between us; when something happens to me, I tend to sit with it and sulk. However, my daughter comes up to me and says, ‘Mom, forget about it. It’s over, it was yesterday; now look forward to tomorrow.’ They possess a strength and resilience that is truly admirable.”

Adapting to New Media

Lastly, she spoke about the impact of new media, particularly OTT platforms, and how she has adapted to these changes and said, “The lens of the camera is incredibly important to me. I emote for any audience behind that camera, whether it’s television, OTT, web, or cinema. My basic love affair is with the camera and the audience it reaches. For me, it’s not about adapting to a different style of acting for OTT; it’s about how you evolve as an actor over the years.”

The “We Women Want Festival & Awards 2024” at the Taj Ambassador Hotel showcased powerful voices advocating for women’s rights and empowerment. Raveena Tandon’s inspiring insights highlighted the inherent strength of Indian women, emphasizing the importance of giving back to society. Her reflections on generational resilience and the evolving landscape of media serve as a reminder of the vital role women play in shaping a more equitable future. This initiative continues to amplify women’s voices, fostering solidarity and change.

