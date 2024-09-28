Chiranjeevi At IIFA Utsavam 2024: Want United Film Fraternity | NewsX Exclusive

Speaking exclusively to NewsX, ‘Megastar’ thanked IIFA for recognising his contribution to cinema. He further said that he wants all films to be considered part of “Indian cinema’ regardless of the language.

Legendary actor Chiranjeevi was honoured with the Outstanding Achievement in Indian Cinema award at the IIFA Utsavam 2024 on Friday, September 27, in Abu Dhabi. The event proved to be a memorable affair with some of the biggest names in the the industry in attendance.

Speaking exclusively to NewsX, ‘Megastar’ thanked IIFA for recognising his contribution to cinema. He further said that he wants all films to be considered part of “Indian cinema’ regardless of the language.

Chiranjeevi Wants A United Indian Film Industry

Chiranjeevi is one of the biggest names in the Telugu film industry. He enjoys an enviable fan following because of his charismatic screen presence and powerful performances. The mass hero was, on September 27, honoured with the Outstanding Achievement in Indian Cinema award at IIFA Utsavam 2024 much to the delight of ‘Mega’ fans.

Speaking to NewsX, at the event, he said that he is about about the way all films need to be treated as ‘Indian movies’ irrespective of the language.

“It is a good scenario. I want to see this type of union. All films, irrespective of where they make them and the language, should be treated as Indian films,” said Chiranjeevi.

He also thanked IIFA for the honour and said that his fans played a big role in his career.

Busy Time For Chiranjeevi

Chiranjeevi was last seen in ‘Bhola Shankar’, which bombed at the box office. The Vedalam remake was directed by Meher Ramesh. The ‘Sneham Kosam’ star will next be seen in Vishwambhara, directed by Mallidi Vassishta. Chiranjeevi also has a film Boyapati Srinu in his kitty.

ALSO READ | King Charles Pays Tribute To Maggie Smith After Her Death