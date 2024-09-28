Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, September 28, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Chiranjeevi At IIFA Utsavam 2024: Want United Film Fraternity | NewsX Exclusive

Speaking exclusively to NewsX, ‘Megastar’ thanked IIFA for recognising his contribution to cinema. He further said that he wants all films to be considered part of “Indian cinema’ regardless of the language.

Chiranjeevi At IIFA Utsavam 2024: Want United Film Fraternity | NewsX Exclusive

Legendary actor Chiranjeevi was honoured with the Outstanding Achievement in Indian Cinema award at the IIFA Utsavam 2024 on Friday, September 27, in Abu Dhabi. The event proved to be a memorable affair with some of the biggest names in the the industry in attendance.

Speaking exclusively to NewsX, ‘Megastar’ thanked IIFA for recognising his contribution to cinema. He further said that he wants all films to be considered part of “Indian cinema’ regardless of the language.

Chiranjeevi Wants A United Indian Film Industry

Chiranjeevi is one of the biggest names in the Telugu film industry. He enjoys an enviable fan following because of his charismatic screen presence and powerful performances. The mass hero was, on September 27, honoured with the Outstanding Achievement in Indian Cinema award at IIFA Utsavam 2024 much to the delight of ‘Mega’ fans.

MUST READ | IIFA Utsavam 2024 Winners: Nani Wins Best Actor; Full List Out

Speaking to NewsX, at the event, he said that he is about about the way all films need to be treated as ‘Indian movies’ irrespective of the language.

“It is a good scenario. I want to see this type of union. All films, irrespective of where they make them and the language, should be treated as Indian films,” said Chiranjeevi.

He also thanked IIFA for the honour and said that his fans played a big role in his career.

Busy Time For Chiranjeevi

Chiranjeevi was last seen in ‘Bhola Shankar’, which bombed at the box office. The Vedalam remake was directed by Meher Ramesh. The ‘Sneham Kosam’ star will next be seen in Vishwambhara, directed by Mallidi Vassishta. Chiranjeevi also has a film Boyapati Srinu in his kitty.

ALSO READ | King Charles Pays Tribute To Maggie Smith After Her Death

Filed under

Chiranjeevi iifa 2024 IIFA Utsavam 2024

Also Read

Ajith Kumar Launches Own Racing Team With Fabian Duffieux As Official Driver

Ajith Kumar Launches Own Racing Team With Fabian Duffieux As Official Driver

Saudi Arabia Announces Alliance To Advocate For Two-State Solution To Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

Saudi Arabia Announces Alliance To Advocate For Two-State Solution To Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

Air India Passenger Finds ‘Cockroach’ In food

Air India Passenger Finds ‘Cockroach’ In food

Who Owns The Internet? Council Member At ICANN Shares Potential Dangers Of A Single Country’s Oversight | Exclusive

Who Owns The Internet? Council Member At ICANN Shares Potential Dangers Of A Single Country’s...

Trump Meets Zelensky And Says It’s Time To End Russia’s War

Trump Meets Zelensky And Says It’s Time To End Russia’s War

Entertainment

Ajith Kumar Launches Own Racing Team With Fabian Duffieux As Official Driver

Ajith Kumar Launches Own Racing Team With Fabian Duffieux As Official Driver

From Usher To Justin Bieber, Stars Are Facing Unwanted Heat In Relation To Diddy’s Sexual Assault Probe

From Usher To Justin Bieber, Stars Are Facing Unwanted Heat In Relation To Diddy’s Sexual

Is Jennifer Lopez Holding Grudges Against Former Husband Ben Affleck?

Is Jennifer Lopez Holding Grudges Against Former Husband Ben Affleck?

What Does The Latest Lawsuit Against Sean Diddy Combs Say? Rapper Faces New Allegations

What Does The Latest Lawsuit Against Sean Diddy Combs Say? Rapper Faces New Allegations

Meryl Streep To Play A Matriarch In ‘The Corrections’

Meryl Streep To Play A Matriarch In ‘The Corrections’

Lifestyle

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Reliance Retail To Launch H&M Products On AJIO Platform

Reliance Retail To Launch H&M Products On AJIO Platform

Australia Grants 1,000 Work and Holiday Visas to Indians from October 1

Australia Grants 1,000 Work and Holiday Visas to Indians from October 1

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

Heartbroken Lover From Bihar Becomes ‘Bewafa Chai Wala’, Know How Much He Earns

Heartbroken Lover From Bihar Becomes ‘Bewafa Chai Wala’, Know How Much He Earns

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox