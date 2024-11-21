Coachella 2025 Lineup Announced: Lady Gaga, Green Day, Post Malone, and Travis Scott to Headline

The highly anticipated Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival has unveiled its full 2025 lineup nearly two months earlier than usual.

This year’s headliners include Lady Gaga, Green Day, Post Malone, and Travis Scott, leading an eclectic roster of performers spanning genres and generations.

A Star-Studded Lineup

Coachella 2025 promises a dazzling array of talent with performances from artists like Charli XCX, Missy Elliott, FKA twigs, Megan Thee Stallion, Kraftwerk, Japanese Breakfast, and Tyla. Iconic acts such as the Prodigy, Three 6 Mafia, and the Misfits are also set to grace the stages, alongside rising stars and genre-defining pioneers.

Here’s a closer look at what each day of the festival has to offer:

Fridays: FKA Twigs and Lady Gaga Take the Stage

The first night of each Coachella weekend will see an impressive lineup, with highlights including:

FKA Twigs delivering her ethereal soundscapes.

delivering her ethereal soundscapes. Sets by The Prodigy, Three 6 Mafia, and Eyedress.

Rising talent such as Ravyn Lenae and HiTech.

Lady Gaga, the Friday headliner, will close the evening with what promises to be a show-stopping performance. Known for her electrifying live shows, Gaga’s set is expected to blend her iconic hits with new material.

Saturdays: Green Day Headlines After a Packed Day of Performances

Saturday’s lineup brings a mix of rock, pop, and alternative sounds:

Charli XCX and Japanese Breakfast will captivate with their unique styles.

and will captivate with their unique styles. Punk rock legends The Misfits and rock veterans Jimmy Eat World promise high-energy sets.

Beth Gibbons of Portishead fame adds an introspective touch.

The night will culminate in a career-spanning performance by Green Day, one of the most influential punk rock bands of all time.

Sundays: Post Malone Closes the Festival

The festival’s final day each weekend will feature a diverse array of talent:

Megan Thee Stallion will bring her signature energy and style.

will bring her signature energy and style. Kraftwerk , pioneers of electronic music, will deliver an unforgettable set.

, pioneers of electronic music, will deliver an unforgettable set. Performances by Beabadoobee, Amaarae, and Arca will showcase the festival’s genre-spanning appeal.

Post Malone, the Sunday headliner, will close out each weekend with his signature blend of hip-hop, pop, and rock, cementing his place as one of the most versatile artists in the industry.

Rumors Confirmed: Post Malone’s Teaser

Speculation about this year’s lineup began earlier in the week when Post Malone hinted at his Coachella performance. Fans’ excitement was officially validated with the release of the full lineup, which positions Malone as one of the festival’s main attractions.

The Coachella 2025 lineup reflects the festival’s commitment to showcasing a wide range of artists, from chart-topping superstars to underground innovators. Artists like Missy Elliott and Megan Thee Stallion embody the festival’s embrace of modern hip-hop, while acts like Kraftwerk and Japanese Breakfast highlight its dedication to honoring both pioneers and fresh voices.

Coachella 2025: What to Expect

With performances across multiple stages, groundbreaking art installations, and the vibrant energy of festival-goers from around the world, Coachella 2025 is set to be another unforgettable celebration of music and culture. Fans can look forward to experiencing live music at its finest, surrounded by the iconic desert backdrop of Indio, California.

Tickets for both weekends are expected to sell out quickly as fans gear up for one of the year’s most anticipated events. Whether you’re drawn by Lady Gaga’s theatrical brilliance, Green Day’s rebellious anthems, Post Malone’s genre-blending artistry, or Travis Scott’s dynamic energy, Coachella 2025 promises a lineup that has something for everyone.

Full Lineup: A Glimpse into the Coachella Magic

The 2025 lineup includes a stunning array of artists, such as: