Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, November 20, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Why Did AR Rahman Convert To Islam Despite His Mother Being Hindu And What Is His Real Name?

In AR Rahman: The Spirit of Music by Nasreen Munni Kabir, Rahman described growing up in a home influenced by diverse religious traditions. While his mother practiced Hinduism, their home also displayed imagery from other faiths, including Mother Mary with baby Jesus and sacred sites from Mecca and Medina.

Why Did AR Rahman Convert To Islam Despite His Mother Being Hindu And What Is His Real Name?

Legendary music composer A.R. Rahman embraced Islam in the late 1980s, a decision rooted in his search for peace. In a 2000 interview, Rahman revealed that exploring another spiritual path brought tranquility to his life and his family.

Why Did AR Rahman Convert To Islam?

Rahman shared that during his father’s battle with cancer, a Sufi saint had been involved in his care. Years after his father’s passing, Rahman and his family reconnected with the saint, leading them to adopt a different faith. Reflecting on this, Rahman said, “We met him again after 7-8 years, and it was then that we embarked on a spiritual journey that brought us peace.”

A Multi-Faith Household

In AR Rahman: The Spirit of Music by Nasreen Munni Kabir, Rahman described growing up in a home influenced by diverse religious traditions. While his mother practiced Hinduism, their home also displayed imagery from other faiths, including Mother Mary with baby Jesus and sacred sites from Mecca and Medina.

Acceptance from Society

When questioned about whether changing his faith impacted his relationships, Rahman noted that their identity as musicians gave them a unique social space. “No one around us really cared. Being musicians gave us a certain freedom in society,” he remarked.

Choosing the Name AR Rahman

The composer explained that his mother chose “Allah Rakha” after dreaming of the name, while “Rahman” was suggested by other family members. In Nasreen Munni Kabir’s book, Rahman also confessed his dissatisfaction with his birth name, saying, “I never liked my name. No offense to the legendary actor Dilip Kumar, but it didn’t resonate with the image I had of myself.”

This structured narrative presents A.R. Rahman’s spiritual journey, honoring his reflections and motivations while steering clear of plagiarism.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ARR (@arrahman)

What Is AR Rahman’s Original Name?

Allah Rakha Rahman, originally named Dileep Kumar Rajagopala, was born on January 6, 1967, in Madras (now Chennai), Tamil Nadu. His father, R.K. Shekhar, hailed from a Mudaliar family and worked as a composer and conductor for Tamil and Malayalam film scores. Rahman started learning the piano at the age of four.

Why Is A R Rahman’s Wife In News?

Saira Banu, wife of renowned musician A.R. Rahman, announced on Tuesday the end of their 29-year-long marriage. Reacting to the news, Rahman shared an emotional message, expressing his disappointment at not being able to celebrate their 30th anniversary. He referred to their separation as “an unseen end” to their journey together.

Posting on X (formerly Twitter), Rahman reflected on their relationship, writing, “We had aspired to reach the milestone of thirty years, but it seems everything bears an unseen conclusion. Even the divine throne might tremble under the burden of broken hearts. Yet, in this pain, we seek understanding, though the fragments may never fit together again.”

The couple tied the knot on March 12, 1995, in Chennai. Rahman fondly reminisced about their wedding day, humorously noting that it took place in the same building where he later established AM Studios in 2006.

ALSO READ: AR Rahman, Wife Saira Announce Separation After 29 Years Of Marriage

Filed under

A R Rahman wife AR Rahman celebrity news latest entertainment news Saira Banu Trending news
Advertisement

Also Read

Tamil Nadu Shocker: Man Hacks Lawyer With Sickle Outside Court In Broad Daylight

Tamil Nadu Shocker: Man Hacks Lawyer With Sickle Outside Court In Broad Daylight

Liam Payne’s Funeral: Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, One Direction Members Pay Tribute

Liam Payne’s Funeral: Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, One Direction Members Pay Tribute

CBSE Board Exam Time Table 2025 Announced For Class 10 And 12: Check Detailed Schedule Here

CBSE Board Exam Time Table 2025 Announced For Class 10 And 12: Check Detailed Schedule...

Survey Shows All Delhi-NCR Family Has One Or More Members Affected With Pollution-Linked Health Problems

Survey Shows All Delhi-NCR Family Has One Or More Members Affected With Pollution-Linked Health Problems

Will Donald Trump Now Commute In Tesla’s Cybertruck? Here’s A List Of All The Cars That POTUS Travels With

Will Donald Trump Now Commute In Tesla’s Cybertruck? Here’s A List Of All The Cars...

Entertainment

Liam Payne’s Funeral: Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, One Direction Members Pay Tribute

Liam Payne’s Funeral: Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, One Direction Members Pay Tribute

What Is Mia Khalifa’s Real Name? All About Her Ethnicity, Multiple Marriages, And Reason Behind Using A Muslim Name

What Is Mia Khalifa’s Real Name? All About Her Ethnicity, Multiple Marriages, And Reason Behind

Salman Khan Casts Vote Amid Tight Security In Maharashtra Elections

Salman Khan Casts Vote Amid Tight Security In Maharashtra Elections

Boredom, Not Cheating: Why Bollywood Marriages End, Saira Banu’s Lawyer Reveals Surprising Truth

Boredom, Not Cheating: Why Bollywood Marriages End, Saira Banu’s Lawyer Reveals Surprising Truth

Maharashtra Election 2024: Will Salman Khan Step Out To Vote Amid Multiple Death Threats?

Maharashtra Election 2024: Will Salman Khan Step Out To Vote Amid Multiple Death Threats?

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Steven Guo: How This 24-Year-Old Entrepreneur Earns $254,000 While Living In Bali

Steven Guo: How This 24-Year-Old Entrepreneur Earns $254,000 While Living In Bali

How Safe It Is To Eat Your Favorite Panipuri? Know The Health Risks Linked To Street Foods

How Safe It Is To Eat Your Favorite Panipuri? Know The Health Risks Linked To

Happy International Men’s Day 2024: What Is Toxic Masculinity And Why Is It More Harmful To Men?

Happy International Men’s Day 2024: What Is Toxic Masculinity And Why Is It More Harmful

Does Exercising On An Empty Stomach Boost Your Workout Results?

Does Exercising On An Empty Stomach Boost Your Workout Results?

International Men’s Day: Who Makes A Better Boss – Male Or Female?

International Men’s Day: Who Makes A Better Boss – Male Or Female?

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox