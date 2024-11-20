Why Did AR Rahman Convert To Islam Despite His Mother Being Hindu And What Is His Real Name?

In AR Rahman: The Spirit of Music by Nasreen Munni Kabir, Rahman described growing up in a home influenced by diverse religious traditions. While his mother practiced Hinduism, their home also displayed imagery from other faiths, including Mother Mary with baby Jesus and sacred sites from Mecca and Medina.

Legendary music composer A.R. Rahman embraced Islam in the late 1980s, a decision rooted in his search for peace. In a 2000 interview, Rahman revealed that exploring another spiritual path brought tranquility to his life and his family.

Why Did AR Rahman Convert To Islam?

Rahman shared that during his father’s battle with cancer, a Sufi saint had been involved in his care. Years after his father’s passing, Rahman and his family reconnected with the saint, leading them to adopt a different faith. Reflecting on this, Rahman said, “We met him again after 7-8 years, and it was then that we embarked on a spiritual journey that brought us peace.”

A Multi-Faith Household

In AR Rahman: The Spirit of Music by Nasreen Munni Kabir, Rahman described growing up in a home influenced by diverse religious traditions. While his mother practiced Hinduism, their home also displayed imagery from other faiths, including Mother Mary with baby Jesus and sacred sites from Mecca and Medina.

Acceptance from Society

When questioned about whether changing his faith impacted his relationships, Rahman noted that their identity as musicians gave them a unique social space. “No one around us really cared. Being musicians gave us a certain freedom in society,” he remarked.

Choosing the Name AR Rahman

The composer explained that his mother chose “Allah Rakha” after dreaming of the name, while “Rahman” was suggested by other family members. In Nasreen Munni Kabir’s book, Rahman also confessed his dissatisfaction with his birth name, saying, “I never liked my name. No offense to the legendary actor Dilip Kumar, but it didn’t resonate with the image I had of myself.”

What Is AR Rahman’s Original Name?

Allah Rakha Rahman, originally named Dileep Kumar Rajagopala, was born on January 6, 1967, in Madras (now Chennai), Tamil Nadu. His father, R.K. Shekhar, hailed from a Mudaliar family and worked as a composer and conductor for Tamil and Malayalam film scores. Rahman started learning the piano at the age of four.

Why Is A R Rahman’s Wife In News?

Saira Banu, wife of renowned musician A.R. Rahman, announced on Tuesday the end of their 29-year-long marriage. Reacting to the news, Rahman shared an emotional message, expressing his disappointment at not being able to celebrate their 30th anniversary. He referred to their separation as “an unseen end” to their journey together.

Posting on X (formerly Twitter), Rahman reflected on their relationship, writing, “We had aspired to reach the milestone of thirty years, but it seems everything bears an unseen conclusion. Even the divine throne might tremble under the burden of broken hearts. Yet, in this pain, we seek understanding, though the fragments may never fit together again.”

The couple tied the knot on March 12, 1995, in Chennai. Rahman fondly reminisced about their wedding day, humorously noting that it took place in the same building where he later established AM Studios in 2006.

