Coldplay Concert In Ahmedabad Drives Hotel Room Rates Above Rs 50,000 – Find Out Why

The concert by Coldplay in Ahmedabad would turn into a mega event, attracting all the music lovers not only from all over the country but also outside the country. Indeed, performances so far held in India by Coldplay have been a great accomplishment, and the one that is going to be held this time will be no exception.

The British rock band has confirmed the long-awaited concert in Ahmedabad scheduled for January 25, 2025. Quite obviously, excitement over the event means everything has to get priced, and it seems hotel room rates have increased throughout the city, with some now costing an astonishing Rs 50,000 and more for a single night.

With three shows already scheduled in Mumbai, Coldplay will perform for the first time at the Narendra Modi Stadium, claimed to be the world’s largest cricket ground in Ahmedabad, on January 18, 19, and 21. The show in Gujarat, incidentally, was Coldplay’s first Indian performance in nearly nine years, so hotel rates have skyrocketed from the event date to three days before it.

Social media users on platforms such as X (formerly Twitter) were quick to share screenshots of the exorbitant prices of the hotel. Spandana posted a very useful tip for those attending: “No hotel in Ahmedabad for 24-25 January costs less than 50k. Pro-tip for people going to Coldplay: stay in Vadodara and commute to Ahmedabad.” So, maybe staying in nearby cities like Vadodara, 100 km away, may provide better accommodation alternatives.

When even miles don't come to rescue

Hotel Rates already skyrocketed for 25/26th in Ahmedabad

The Priti Jain showed one room rate of Rs 53,200 per night at a hotel in Ahmedabad, which hints at a steeper price hike during the Coldplay concert days. A quick search on online travel platforms like MakeMyTrip reveals that most of the five-star hotels are charging over Rs 50,000 per night (excluding taxes) for those dates. For those wanting to put this into perspective, these hotels usually garner anywhere between Rs 6,000 to Rs 20,000 a night on any regular weekend in December.

Thought I'll book a hotel room and keep just in case I manage to get the tickets for Coldplay in Ahmedabad. The prices just sky rocketed.

Most of the hotels have already been sold out on the day of the Coldplay concert, but there are some rooms available at relatively more economical rates. It has created anxiety among the concertgoers who are now looking for other options to save for affordable lodging.

The fans can, meanwhile, look forward to being entertained by Coldplay live in the streets of Mumbai on January 18, 19, and 21, 2025. It will mark Coldplay’s highly anticipated return to Indian shores, and the performance at Ahmedabad will be one of the biggest headliners of their entire tour.

