Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, November 13, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

South Korean Actor Song Jae Rim Passes Away at 39, Fans Reflect on His Legacy

South Korean actor Song Jae Rim, widely admired for his role in the 2012 historical drama The Moon Embracing the Sun, passed away

South Korean Actor Song Jae Rim Passes Away at 39, Fans Reflect on His Legacy

South Korean actor Song Jae Rim, widely admired for his role in the 2012 historical drama The Moon Embracing the Sun, passed away on Tuesday, November 12, at the age of 39. Known for sharing the screen with Kim Soo-hyun, Song’s sudden death has deeply affected fans and colleagues across the entertainment industry.

Song was reportedly found deceased in Seoul, although details surrounding his cause of death remain undetermined, leaving many unanswered questions about his tragic passing.

Mourning the Loss: Tributes Pour In

The news of Song Jae Rim’s passing has sparked an outpouring of grief from fellow actors, fans, and the broader K-drama community, who remember him as a talented actor and warm individual. Expressions of sadness have flooded social media as people honor his memory and reflect on his impactful career in both television and film.

Reflecting on Song’s Final Social Media Post

As the public mourns, Song’s last Instagram post, shared in January, has gained renewed attention. With over 437,000 followers, the actor’s Instagram page has long served as a place for fans to connect with his life and work. His final post featured two candid selfies from a makeup room where he is seen seated at a dressing table, dressed casually in a black tee shirt. Captioned with only a simple emoji, the post conveyed a quiet simplicity that fans have found poignant in the wake of his passing. In light of his death, comments on this final post have been disabled, adding an air of solemnity to his last public appearance online.

Fans Speculate Over Song’s Instagram Bio

Adding to the emotional impact of his social media presence, Song’s Instagram bio has come under discussion among fans, who have speculated on its potential significance. The bio reads, “Start of a long journey,” a phrase that some have interpreted as foreshadowing or reflective of a deeper meaning. Reports suggest that this message was recently updated, though this detail remains unverified, leaving fans to wonder about the intent behind the words.

Funeral Arrangements and Family

Song’s funeral is scheduled for Thursday, November 14, at the Yeouido St. Mary’s Hospital Funeral Hall. According to local news outlet Xportsnews, his younger sister will serve as the chief mourner, representing the family as they bid farewell to the beloved actor.

A Lasting Legacy

Song Jae Rim’s career, highlighted by roles in notable dramas like The Moon Embracing the Sun, has left an indelible mark on the South Korean entertainment industry. Fans and colleagues alike continue to remember his unique talent, gentle charisma, and dedication to his craft. As the community grieves his passing, they also celebrate the legacy he leaves behind, cherishing memories of his performances that have captivated audiences around the world.

ALSO READ: Actor Arjun Kapoor Suffers From Hashimoto’s Disease: Here Are Causes And Treatment

Filed under

K-drama community Song Jae Rim South Korean Actor The Moon Embracing the Sun
Advertisement

Also Read

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde’s Bags Checked Amid Opposition’s Allegation Of EC Bias

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde’s Bags Checked Amid Opposition’s Allegation Of EC Bias

Who Is Justin Welby? Former Archbishop Of Canterbury Got Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Married

Who Is Justin Welby? Former Archbishop Of Canterbury Got Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Married

SC Warns Ajit Pawar Faction Against Using Sharad Pawar’s Name In Maharashtra Election Campaign

SC Warns Ajit Pawar Faction Against Using Sharad Pawar’s Name In Maharashtra Election Campaign

Barron Trump Deserves ‘Serious Credit’ For Dad’s Victory, Says Lara Trump

Barron Trump Deserves ‘Serious Credit’ For Dad’s Victory, Says Lara Trump

This 1500-Kilogram Buffalo Is Worth ₹23 Crore – Here’s Why Anmol Is A Sensation!

This 1500-Kilogram Buffalo Is Worth ₹23 Crore – Here’s Why Anmol Is A Sensation!

Entertainment

Here’s What Selena Gomez Said When Benny Blanco Featured In People’s Magazine ‘Sexiest Man Alive’

Here’s What Selena Gomez Said When Benny Blanco Featured In People’s Magazine ‘Sexiest Man Alive’

TikToker Imsha Rehman Viral Video: Who Is Pakistani Influencer Whose Obscene Video Leaked Online

TikToker Imsha Rehman Viral Video: Who Is Pakistani Influencer Whose Obscene Video Leaked Online

Ahmedabad To Host Coldplay’s Biggest-Ever India Show – Here’s When Tickets Drop

Ahmedabad To Host Coldplay’s Biggest-Ever India Show – Here’s When Tickets Drop

Meet John Krasinski, The Sexiest Man Alive

Meet John Krasinski, The Sexiest Man Alive

Liam Payne Accused Of Sending Explicit Photos To Ex, Maya Henry

Liam Payne Accused Of Sending Explicit Photos To Ex, Maya Henry

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Top Ayurvedic Remedies To Strengthen Your Bones Naturally

Top Ayurvedic Remedies To Strengthen Your Bones Naturally

How Many Meals Should You Eat A Day In India? A Guide To Healthy Eating

How Many Meals Should You Eat A Day In India? A Guide To Healthy Eating

Cord’s Fall ‘24 Collection “Afterglow” Captures the Essence of Timeless Memories

Cord’s Fall ‘24 Collection “Afterglow” Captures the Essence of Timeless Memories

Ayodhya’s Ram Lalla Idol To Adore Woollen Clothes For The First Time This Winter

Ayodhya’s Ram Lalla Idol To Adore Woollen Clothes For The First Time This Winter

Why Breastfeeding And Vaccinations Are Crucial For Your Baby’s Health

Why Breastfeeding And Vaccinations Are Crucial For Your Baby’s Health

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox