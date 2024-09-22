Home
Sunday, September 22, 2024
Live Tv

Coldplay In India! BookMyShow Crashes, Swiggy’s Funny Response, ‘Yaha kuch crash…’

The ticketing platform BookMyShow experienced a crash today, moments before tickets for Coldplay’s Mumbai concert were set to go on sale. Fans are eager to see the iconic British rock band as they bring their highly anticipated Music of the Spheres World Tour to India. Coldplay is scheduled to perform at D.Y. Patil Sports Stadium on January 18 and 19, 2025.

This will be Coldplay’s first concert in India in eight years, and the excitement is at an all-time high. The tour promises a memorable experience for fans, with a mix of new tracks from their Music of the Spheres album—such as “We Pray” and “feelslikeimfallinginlove”—as well as classic hits like “Yellow,” “Fix You,” and “Viva La Vida.” Spectacular visuals, including lasers, fireworks, and LED displays, will enhance the live performance.

Swiggy’s Response

In a mocking response to the site crash, food delivery app Swiggy posted on the social media app X, “aap log khaana hi order karo, yahan kuch crash nahi hoga ”

The Launch

Since launching in March 2022, the Music of the Spheres World Tour has sold over 10 million tickets globally. The band has upcoming concerts in cities like Abu Dhabi, Seoul, and Hong Kong.

Coldplay’s latest album, Moon Music, is set to release on October 4, 2024. The band is committed to sustainability, using vinyl records made from 100% recycled plastic. Lead vocalist Chris Martin shared that the album’s theme revolves around love as a response to global issues.

This concert marks Coldplay’s second performance in India. Their last visit was in 2016 at the Global Citizen Festival in Mumbai. The band, formed in 1997, includes members Chris Martin, Jonny Buckland, Guy Berryman, and Will Champion, known for hits like “A Sky Full of Stars,” “Don’t Panic,” and “In My Place.”

