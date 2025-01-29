Comedian Ken Flores Dies At 28: Cause Of Death And What To Know

Comedian Ken Flores, a rising star from Chicago, tragically passed away at the age of 28 while on his national Butterfly Effect tour. His family confirmed the news on Wednesday, revealing that Flores died unexpectedly from a cardiac arrest at his home.

Comedian Ken Flores, a rising star from Chicago, tragically passed away at the age of 28 while on his national Butterfly Effect tour.

Comedian Ken Flores has passed away at the age of 28, his family confirmed in a heartbreaking Instagram post on Wednesday. Flores, a rising star from Chicago, was actively touring as part of his Butterfly Effect national comedy tour at the time of his death. He had recently performed in Norcross, Georgia, located about 29 miles northeast of Atlanta, on Saturday.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Ken Flores Suffered a Cardiac Arrest

The family shared the news of his passing, stating, “It is with great sadness that we confirm the untimely passing of our friend, brother, and son, Kenyi Flores.” They also requested privacy as they process the loss, expressing that they were “shocked and devastated by the loss.”

Flores passed away on Tuesday, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office, as reported by TMZ. Sources close to law enforcement informed the outlet that Flores suffered a cardiac arrest at his home. A person at the scene called the police and performed CPR until paramedics arrived, but Flores was pronounced dead on the scene. The official cause of death has not yet been disclosed.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Ken Flores: A Tour Cut Short

Ken Flores began his comedy tour on January 10 in Portland, Oregon. The tour was scheduled to continue until the end of April, culminating in a performance in San Diego. His sudden death has left a profound impact on fans, friends, and fellow comedians.

In an interview with Comedy Gazelle in 2023, Flores shared how he first entered the world of comedy. After moving to Aurora, Illinois, at the request of his parents, who were concerned about his choice of friends, Flores started to pursue comedy. He was working as a bank teller at PNC Bank when he began interacting with the owner of the Comedy Shrine in Aurora, who frequently banked at his branch.

Comedy Community Mourning the Loss

The comedy community and fans expressed their grief and shock following Flores’ passing. Regional Mexican band Los Desvelados shared their tribute, writing, “Ken, Thank you for all the amazing times, the laughter, the jokes. You will be missed. RIP.”

Comedian Neema Naz posted, “F**k, I was hoping this wasn’t real. What a tragic and devastating loss to the world. Ken was a gem and was going to be a star one day. RIP.”

René Humberto Valdiviezo, a fellow comedian, shared a touching tribute, calling Flores a life-changing influence. “My brother, it was a blessing to know you and share you with the world,” Valdiviezo said. “You changed my life. You had so much left to do. My heart hurts for everyone whose life you made better.”

One fan expressed their sorrow by writing, “My heart is broken man, he was way too young, too too young and an upcoming star man. I had the privilege to see him one time, he will be missed so much man, way too young.”

Also Read: Blake Lively And Justin Baldoni Are Heading To Court On This Date But Will It Be Televised Like Johnny Depp’s Case?