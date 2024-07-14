Deepika Padukone Radiates Elegance in Historic Sikh Jewelry at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s Wedding

Actress Deepika Padukone captivated onlookers with her stunning appearance at the wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, where she elegantly showcased a blend of contemporary fashion and historic Sikh heritage.

Draped in a custom red and gold suit by Torani, Padukone, who is expecting, gracefully highlighted her baby bump as she attended the event accompanied by her mother, Ujjala Padukone. The centerpiece of her ensemble, however, was a striking bazuband repurposed as a choker—a piece of jewelry steeped in the rich history of the Sikh empire.

Styled by Shaleena Nathani, Padukone’s choice of the bazuband, originally crafted during the era of Maharaja Ranjit Singh, the first Maharaja of the Sikh empire, resonates deeply with its heritage and craftsmanship. The bazuband, once a symbol of power and prestige, reflects the artistic excellence that characterized Maharaja Ranjit Singh’s reign.

Accompanying her choker were matching earrings and a collection of bracelets, complementing her custom 20th-century-inspired Sindhi Choga Shalwar ensemble. Padukone completed her look with dramatic black winged eyeliner, a delicate red bindi, nude lips, and plum-colored nails. Her hair was styled in a clean bun adorned with a white floral gajra, adding a touch of traditional elegance.

Anant Sethi, a fashion designer at Narayani Vastra, commented on the significance of Padukone’s choice, stating, “The bazuband, once belonging to the royal treasury of Maharaja Ranjit Singh, showcases the grandeur and craftsmanship of its era. Its adaptation into a necklace by Deepika not only pays homage to our rich heritage but also demonstrates the timeless beauty of Indian jewelry.”

Ankur Shukla, from Tara-C-Tara, highlighted the versatility of heritage pieces, noting, “This bazuband, originally designed for the arm, seamlessly transforms into a stunning necklace, preserving its beauty and significance. Deepika’s graceful adornment of the piece makes it the focal point of her attire.”

This isn’t the first time Padukone has chosen Torani creations for significant occasions. Earlier, she wore a purple Torani Bhadra Sanjali sari worth over 1.30 lakh for Anant and Radhika’s sangeet ceremony, celebrating Indian craftsmanship and artisanry as part of Torani’s Classics collection.

Deepika Padukone’s fashion choices continue to blend contemporary elegance with cultural heritage, making a statement at every event she attends.

