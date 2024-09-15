Home
Deepika Padukone’s Instagram Bio Reveals Adorable New Mom Life: ‘Feed Burp Sleep Repeat’

Bollywood stars Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have entered a new chapter in their lives with the arrival of their first child, a baby girl, born on September 8, 2024. The couple has been enjoying their time with their newborn and is adjusting to their new roles as parents.

In a charming display of her new responsibilities, Deepika Padukone recently updated her Instagram bio to reflect her current life stage. The bio now reads, “Feed Burp Sleep Repeat,” capturing the essence of her daily routine with their newborn. This update has quickly gained attention on social media, with fans reacting enthusiastically. One comment on Reddit read, “Cute bless new mommy n bless lil angel,” while another said, “Hahaha, that’s cute! Looking forward to the bio she would update after 2 years, as well.”

The couple had previously shared their joy with fans through a social media post announcing the birth of their daughter. Their message read, “Welcome Baby Girl 8.9.2024. Deepika & Ranveer.” As of now, they have not revealed their daughter’s name. The couple had also sought blessings for their forthcoming journey by visiting the Shri Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai before the delivery.

Deepika Padukone, who had faced scrutiny and speculation about her pregnancy, recently addressed the public with a breathtaking maternity shoot. The series of photos, featuring her and Ranveer Singh, dispelled rumors about her pregnancy, showcasing her graceful pregnancy journey amidst ongoing trolling and criticism.

In addition to navigating her new role as a mother, Deepika is reportedly planning to take a hands-on approach to parenting. According to Bollywood Life, she may follow the example set by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan by opting not to have a nanny, instead choosing to care for her daughter personally.

As Deepika and Ranveer embrace this exciting new phase, their fans and well-wishers continue to shower them with congratulatory messages and support. The joy and anticipation surrounding the couple’s journey into parenthood reflect the widespread affection they have garnered from the public.

ALSO READ | Kartik Aaryan Shares Heartfelt Birthday Tribute To ‘Chandu Champion’ Director Kabir Khan | NewsX

Bollywood stars Deepika Padukone Ranveer Singh

