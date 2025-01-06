Demi Moore went on to explain how she turned her life around, saying, “I was at a low point, and then this bold, daring, and utterly unique script for The Substance came into my life."

Demi Moore delivered one of the most emotional speeches at the 2025 Golden Globes. The actress, who starred in one of the year’s most talked-about films, The Substance, won the award for Best Actress in a Motion Picture: Musical or Comedy.

The category was filled with strong contenders, including Mikey Madison, Cynthia Erivo, Karla Sofía Gascón, and Zendaya.

During her acceptance speech, Moore reflected on the significance of the moment and shared how, at one point in her career, she never imagined receiving such recognition, let alone winning a Golden Globe.

She began, “Thirty years ago, a producer told me I was a ‘popcorn actress,’ and I took that to mean that awards like this weren’t for me. I believed I could make successful movies, but I couldn’t be acknowledged. That belief ate away at me over time, and there was a point when I thought maybe I had already done everything I was meant to do.”

Moore went on to explain how she turned her life around, saying, “I was at a low point, and then this bold, daring, and utterly unique script for The Substance came into my life. The universe told me I wasn’t done yet, and I’m so grateful to Coralie [Fargeat] for believing in me.”

She concluded with a powerful message from the film, saying, “In those moments when we feel like we’re not enough—whether we’re not smart enough, pretty enough, thin enough, or successful enough—I had someone tell me, ‘You will never be enough, but you can know your worth if you stop measuring yourself.’ So today, I celebrate this moment as a sign of my completeness, the love that drives me, and the joy of doing what I love, while being reminded that I do belong.”