Thursday, November 28, 2024
Dhanush And Aishwarya Rajinikanth Officially Granted Divorce

A family court in Chennai has officially granted a divorce to actor Dhanush and Aishwarya Rajinikanth. The couple, who married in 2004, made their decision to part ways after 18 years of marriage. They continue to co-parent their sons, Yatra and Lingaa. On November 21, Dhanush and Aishwarya appeared before the family court, expressing their desire to separate. The judge adjourned the hearing to November 27, where the final verdict was delivered, granting the divorce. The couple had announced their separation on social media in 2022 and later filed for divorce.

Joint Statement from Dhanush and Aishwarya

The couple shared a joint statement upon their decision to part ways, which read: “18 years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents and well-wishers to each other. The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting, and adapting. Today we stand at a place where our paths separate. Aishwaryaa/Dhanush and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better. Please do respect our decision and give us the needed privacy to deal with this.”

Dhanush’s Legal Battle Against Copyright Infringement

In a separate legal matter, Dhanush has filed a petition in the Madras High Court against actress Nayanthara and her husband-director Vignesh Shivan. The case involves allegations of copyright infringement related to the use of visuals from the film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan in the Netflix documentary Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale. Dhanush is seeking damages for the alleged unauthorized use of behind-the-scenes footage in the documentary’s trailer.

Filed under

Aishwariya Rajnikanth dhanush divorce
