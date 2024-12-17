Home
Tuesday, December 17, 2024
Did Adele Copy Million Years Ago Song From A Brazilian Artist? Singer’s 2015 Hit Will No Longer Be Available Globally

A fine of $8,000 per violation threatens the Brazilian subsidiaries of Sony and Universal for non-compliance. The ruling, however, can still be appealed by the music companies.

Did Adele Copy Million Years Ago Song From A Brazilian Artist? Singer’s 2015 Hit Will No Longer Be Available Globally

British pop icon Adele’s hit song “Million Years Ago” may soon vanish from streaming platforms following a Brazilian court order tied to a plagiarism lawsuit by composer Toninho Geraes. The court ruled that the 2015 track closely resembles Geraes’s 1995 samba song, “Mulheres” (“Women”).

In a preliminary decision, Judge Victor Torres of Rio de Janeiro’s 6th Commercial Court instructed Sony Music Entertainment and Universal Music to immediately cease the use, distribution, or commercialization of Adele’s song globally. The injunction applies to all formats, including physical sales and digital streaming platforms, according to AFP.

A fine of $8,000 per violation threatens the Brazilian subsidiaries of Sony and Universal for non-compliance. The ruling, however, can still be appealed by the music companies.

Brazil’s adherence to the Berne Convention ensures that copyrighted works receive international protection, further complicating the case for Adele’s labels.

Toninho Geraes, a 62-year-old Brazilian composer, asserts that Adele’s track plagiarized the melody of “Mulheres,” a samba classic performed by Martinho da Vila on a popular 1995 album. Geraes is seeking $160,000 in moral damages, lost royalties, and proper songwriting credit for the track.

Geraes’s lawyer, Fredimio Trotta, described the decision as groundbreaking for Brazilian music, which he claims has been frequently used without credit in international hits. Trotta vowed to notify broadcasters and streaming platforms worldwide about the court order to enforce compliance.

“This ruling will make foreign artists and producers think twice before exploiting Brazilian music without authorization,” Trotta said.

Failed Negotiations Lead to Legal Action

Geraes initially attempted to resolve the matter through negotiations with Adele’s team but received no response. He subsequently filed a lawsuit earlier this year, demanding acknowledgment of his intellectual property and compensation for damages.

Sony Music Entertainment Brazil declined to comment on the case, while Universal Music Brazil has yet to respond to requests.

Past Allegations Against “Million Years Ago”

This is not the first plagiarism accusation against Adele’s song. In 2015, Turkish fans alleged that the melody resembled “Acılara Tutunmak” (“Clinging to Pain”), a 1985 song by Kurdish singer Ahmet Kaya.

Kaya’s widow dismissed the idea that Adele would intentionally plagiarize his work, stating it was unlikely for a global star of her stature. As the legal battle unfolds, the controversy over “Million Years Ago” highlights ongoing disputes over intellectual property in the music industry.

