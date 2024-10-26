Did Beyoncé COPY Amber Rose’s Speech For Kamala Harris Rally? American Model Accuses

Amber Rose has accused Beyoncé of imitating her speech shortly after the singer appeared at Kamala Harris' rally in Texas on Friday.

Amber Rose has accused Beyoncé of imitating her speech shortly after the singer appeared at Kamala Harris’ rally in Texas on Friday.

The 41-year-old model had publicly endorsed Donald Trump earlier this year and spoke at the Republican National Convention in July.

Both Rose and Beyoncé addressed the theme of motherhood during their speeches at their respective events. The Instagram account The Shade Room shared highlights from Beyoncé’s rally, prompting Rose to express her views in the comments.

Amber faces criticism

She suggested that Beyoncé desires to emulate her, claiming that the singer had essentially adopted her entire speech, accompanied by an eye-rolling emoji. The account later reposted the video along with Rose’s comment.

Several social media users criticized Amber in response, with one remarking that her behavior seemed delusional, while another stated that Beyoncé had no desire to be her. One fan noted that many mothers voting in this period are focused on their children, while another suggested that Rose was being overly dramatic.

Beyoncé Houston rally speech

During the rally in Houston, Beyoncé received enthusiastic applause as she took the stage, accompanied by fellow singer Kelly Rowland. She expressed joy in being present as proud Texas women supporting Vice President Kamala Harris.

Beyoncé praised Harris for promoting unity and acknowledged the positive energy in the room. She emphasized that they were on the verge of significant change and made history. She clarified that she was there not just as a celebrity, but as a concerned mother who deeply cares about the world her children and all children inhabit, advocating for the freedom to make choices about their bodies.

Beyoncé strikes chord with women

She invited the audience to envision a future where their daughters could see limitless possibilities without constraints. Beyoncé is a mother of three children with her husband Jay-Z: Blue Ivy, 12, and Rumi and Sir, both seven.

She urged the audience to reflect on the sacrifices made by their grandmothers that enable them to witness a powerful woman redefining leadership. She reinforced the importance of voting, stating that it is one of the most crucial tools they possess and that their participation is needed. She highlighted that Texas has an essential role in a larger movement, asserting that it was time for America to embrace a new direction.

Amber speech

Earlier in July, Amber also spoke about motherhood during the Republican National Convention, where she expressed that Donald Trump represented their best opportunity for providing a better life for their children. Rose has a son, Sebastian, 11, with ex-partner Wiz Khalifa, and a five-year-old son, Slash, with Alexander “A.E.” Edwards.

On Friday, Amber was seen attending the World Series game, where the Los Angeles Dodgers triumphed over the New York Yankees with a score of 6-3. Upon arriving at Dodgers Stadium, she flashed a peace sign and wore a bright smile.

Dressed in fitted denim jeans, a Dodgers shirt, and comfortable white sneakers, the mother of two completed her look with flashy hoop earrings and a vibrant red Trump hat.

Read More: Is Corinna Kopf Considering Retirement From OnlyFans After Earning Rs 563 crores?