Is Corinna Kopf Considering Retirement From OnlyFans After Earning Rs 563 crores?

OnlyFans star Corinna Kopf has left fans buzzing with speculation after her recent post on X (formerly Twitter) stating, “No more link in bio…” leading many to wonder if she is stepping away from OnlyFans.

Kopf’s monthly earnings will shock you!

The 28-year-old influencer has made headlines for her impressive earnings on OnlyFans, reportedly raking in around Rs 563 crores (approximately $67 million) since joining in 2021.

Kopf’s financial success was revealed during a recent Twitch stream, where she disclosed that she earned over Rs 8.41 crore (about $1.24 million) within just 48 hours of launching her OnlyFans account. Her financial statements showed that June 2021 was her highest-earning month, with an astonishing Rs 198.7 crore, while February recorded her lowest at Rs 5.75 crore.

Her Career Ahead

Kopf began her social media career in 2011 on X before expanding to platforms like Instagram and YouTube, where she initially gained fame as part of David Dobrik’s Vlog Squad. However, she has not posted on YouTube since 2020.

Despite the removal of her OnlyFans link, Kopf remains active on other social media platforms, boasting over 6.5 million followers on Instagram and 3 million on X. Her bio now reads “Wannabe streamer,” further adding to the intrigue surrounding her future plans.

What Fans have to say?

Fans reacted with a mix of nostalgia and congratulations to her potential retirement. Comments ranged from, “Is she the undisputed GOAT of OF?” to supportive wishes for her next chapter. One follower remarked, “All GOATs have to retire at some point… she came in the game and dominated,” while another added, “Ahh, congrats! Hope you find happiness and fulfillment with what you do next!”

The discussion about Kopf’s retirement was intensified by her previous comments about her time in the industry and her earnings, with some followers comparing her impact to that of sports legends. One fan tweeted, “This hits harder than when Jordan hung it up,” referencing NBA icon Michael Jordan’s retirements.

While many speculate about her departure from OnlyFans, Kopf has yet to officially announce her retirement.

