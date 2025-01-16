Did Saif Ali Khan Know His Attacker? Mumbai Police Suspect Khan’s House Help

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was attacked at his Bandra home in what appears to be a burglary attempt; however, the Mumbai police suspect their house help.

In a shocking incident that has left Mumbai shaken, Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was attacked at his Bandra home in what appears to be a burglary attempt. Police suspect the attacker may be linked to one of the house helps employed at the actor’s residence, who allegedly facilitated the intruder’s entry. The incident has raised serious questions about the city’s law and order situation.

Saif Ali Khan’s Condition and Treatment

The 54-year-old actor sustained six stab injuries during the attack, with one particularly serious wound near his spine. Saif was rushed to Lilavati Hospital, where he underwent surgery. According to reports, his condition is now stable, and he is out of danger.

What Happened During the Attack on Saif Ali Khan?

Mumbai Police revealed that an unidentified man entered Saif Ali Khan’s home and engaged in a physical scuffle with the actor.

“An unidentified person intruded in the residence of Actor Saif Ali Khan. The actor and the intruder had a scuffle. The actor is injured and is being treated. Investigation is going on,” the police said in a statement.

CCTV footage from Saif’s residence shows no evidence of anyone entering the premises within two hours of the attack, leading investigators to believe the suspect had entered earlier and waited for the right moment. The attacker fled the scene after stabbing Saif, and police are now analyzing surveillance footage to identify him.

Opposition Questions Mumbai’s Safety Follwing Attack on Khan

The incident has drawn sharp criticism of Mumbai’s law and order situation, particularly from the Opposition. Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi expressed outrage over the attack and the apparent decline in security standards in the city.

“What a shame that Mumbai sees another high-profile attempt on life. The attack on Saif Ali Khan yet again raises questions on Mumbai Police and the Home Minister. This is after a series of incidents that show there is a deliberate attempt to undermine Mumbai by targeting big names,” she said.

Ms. Chaturvedi also pointed to other high-profile attacks, such as the murder of veteran politician Baba Siddique and the firing incident outside Salman Khan’s residence.

“Baba Siddique ji’s family is still awaiting justice after his shocking murder. Salman Khan forced to live in a bulletproof house. Now it is Saif Ali Khan. All in Bandra—an area which has the highest concentration of celebrities, which is supposed to have adequate security. If celebrities are not safe, then who in Mumbai is?”

She concluded her remarks by wishing Saif Ali Khan a speedy recovery.

Actor Pooja Bhatt Calls for Action

Actor and filmmaker Pooja Bhatt also voiced her concerns about the increasing lawlessness in Mumbai, particularly in Bandra, often referred to as the “queen of the suburbs.”

Taking to social media, she urged the Maharashtra government and Mumbai Police to address the issue.

“Can this lawlessness please be curbed @MumbaiPolice @CPMumbaiPolice? We need more police presence in Bandra. The city, and especially the queen of the suburbs, have never felt so unsafe before,” she tweeted.

She also tagged Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy CMs Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, and minister Ashish Shelar in her tweets, demanding urgent action.

“Law & Order. We have laws… what about order?” she added.

Security Concerns for Celebrities

This attack is the latest in a series of alarming incidents targeting high-profile figures in Mumbai. The city, home to some of the most prominent Bollywood stars and business tycoons, has long prided itself on its relative safety. However, incidents like this have cast a shadow over that reputation.

The police investigation is ongoing, with questioning of house staff underway to uncover the suspect’s identity and motives. Meanwhile, the incident has sparked widespread debate about the adequacy of security measures in Mumbai, especially in affluent areas like Bandra.

As the city reels from this shocking event, questions about how such an attack could occur in one of its most secure neighborhoods remain unanswered.