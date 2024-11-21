Home
Thursday, November 21, 2024
Drake Bell Opens Up About Media Storm On The Masked Singer

Drake Bell got candid during Wednesday night’s The Masked Singer, reflecting on the personal struggles he faced earlier this year, particularly regarding a media storm that engulfed him. Unmasked as the Ice King, Bell shared raw emotions during his voice-over segment before performing.

A Moment of Regret and Release

Bell’s vulnerable confession detailed his emotional journey after revealing his truth in a public documentary. “I finally felt ready to tell my truth to the world,” he said. “And so I did. And then instantly regretted it. I imagined my words all over the news and the Internet, and totally freaked. I begged them to pull my story. I didn’t want it to run. But, that power was out of my reach. The night it was released, I was a total disaster. Frozen.”

Despite initially feeling overwhelmed, Bell eventually found solace in the support he received. “But once I saw how many people could relate, I felt the weight lifted off my shoulders. My story is out there. And I don’t need everyone to understand me. But I’ve worked hard to put that chapter behind me, which is what I wanted most. For those of you who do stand with me, thank you. Because your support makes me feel like the sky’s the limit.”

Bell was referencing his appearance in the Investigation Discovery documentary series Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids’ TV, where he shared his experience of being sexually abused while starring on Drake & Josh.

A Fun Yet Transformative Experience on The Masked Singer

Bell, who has been actively performing and touring across the country, explained that his decision to join The Masked Singer was about stepping out of his comfort zone. “What originally drew me to the ‘Masked Singer’ was just doing something out of my element and doing something fun,” he said. “I’m always working and performing. And I thought, to go and put some crazy costume on and sing different songs that you wouldn’t normally sing, to learn this choreography and have these big productions around you, it just seemed like it’d be a total blast.”

Bell, as Ice King, ended his run on the show with a performance of Miley Cyrus’ “Midnight Sky,” though he had planned to sing “Burning Love” by Elvis Presley if he had continued.

Panelists’ Guesswork

As the Ice King, Bell confused the Masked Singer panel with his performance. Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg initially guessed Bell’s identity but shifted her guess to James Franco. Rita Ora named Shia LaBeouf, Ken Jeong suggested Joe Jonas, and Robin Thicke thought it was Cole Sprouse.

The Star-Studded Cast of The Masked Singer Season 12

Season 12 of The Masked Singer continues with a diverse range of celebrity contestants, including Drake Bell as Ice King. Other unmasked contestants this season include Bethany Hamilton as Macaron, Laverne Cox as Chess Piece, Paula Cole as Ship, and Yvette Nicole Brown as Showbird, among others.

The show also celebrated Miley Cyrus Night, with music from the pop star featured throughout the episode. Contestants, including Ice King, performed various hits from Miley Cyrus’ catalog, contributing to a fun-filled and emotional tribute.

Miley Cyrus and the Shared Struggles of Fame

The episode, dedicated to Miley Cyrus, delved into themes of fame and the challenges of growing up in the public eye. Bell, drawing on his own experiences, noted the striking similarities between his own journey and Miley’s, especially when it comes to the pressures of media attention.

In one segment, Bell reflected on how the media can be “totally uncool,” revealing that he felt an instant regret after sharing his truth, but later found peace when he realized how many people related to his experience. His vulnerability, mirrored by Cyrus’ own struggles with fame, resonated deeply with fans.

Season 12 Thematic Highlights and Contestant Variety

This season’s episodes include a series of themed nights, such as tributes to Miley Cyrus, Mattel’s Barbie, and the film Footloose, with additional special episodes like “Who Are You Fest” and “Sports Night.” New this season are strategic clues embedded in contestants’ performances, making the guessing game even more exciting.

With 15 contestants, Season 12 promises a variety of exciting performances and elaborate costumes, including “Ship,” “Leaf Sheep,” and “Woodpecker,” which are all designed to keep viewers guessing.

Filed under

Drake Bell Ice King The Masked Singer
