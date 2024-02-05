Drake Takes Aim at Grammy Awards Organizers Ahead of 66th Edition Telecast

Canadian hip-hop icon Drake has once again expressed dissatisfaction with the Grammy Awards organizers, criticizing the renowned music awards just before the 66th edition’s telecast. The five-time Grammy winner and multi-talented artist took to social media to voice his opinions on the ceremony held at Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena.

Sharing a snippet from his 2019 Grammy acceptance speech, the 37-year-old musician conveyed a blunt message to fellow artists, stating, “All you incredible artists remember this show isn’t the facts; it’s just the opinion of a group of people (whose) name are kept a secret (literally you can Google it). Congrats to anybody winning anything for hip hop, but this show doesn’t dictate s**t in our world.” Drake’s candid remarks underscore his longstanding critique of the Grammy Awards.

In 2019, Drake clinched a Grammy for the Best Rap Song category with his hit ‘God’s Plan.’ During his acceptance speech, he emphasized that the music industry operates as an opinion-based sport rather than a factual-based one, drawing a comparison to the NBA where decisions and victories lead to tangible trophies.

Drake highlighted the diversity within the industry, noting, “This is a business where sometimes it’s up