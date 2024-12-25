Benegal had shown keen interest in casting Hrithik Roshan for a film about Gautam Buddha. In a 2007 interview, he shared that Roshan had expressed enthusiasm for the role and had requested the script

The Indian film fraternity is grieving the loss of renowned filmmaker Shyam Benegal, who passed away on Monday, shortly after celebrating his 90th birthday.

His milestone celebration was attended by notable figures such as Naseeruddin Shah, Shabana Azmi, Divya Dutta, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Rajit Kapur, and Kunal Kapoor.

Known as a pioneer of the Indian New Wave in cinema, Benegal’s opinions on prominent actors, including Shah Rukh Khan, have resurfaced in light of his passing.

Shyam Benegal’s Admiration for Shah Rukh Khan

In a 2009 interview, Benegal expressed deep admiration for Shah Rukh Khan’s acting abilities and magnetic screen presence. “Shah Rukh is a truly brilliant actor. When he appears on screen, your attention is entirely on him,” Benegal remarked. However, when asked about casting Khan in his films, he acknowledged the mismatch in themes, saying, “I don’t have a subject that might interest him.”

Hrithik Roshan as Gautam Buddha

Before his comments on Khan, Benegal had shown keen interest in casting Hrithik Roshan for a film about Gautam Buddha. In a 2007 interview, he shared that Roshan had expressed enthusiasm for the role and had requested the script. “I am eager to cast Hrithik,” Benegal stated. “I feel his features align well with the character of Buddha.”

Benegal had ambitious plans for the Gautam Buddha biopic, which he intended to co-produce with a Sri Lankan production house. He envisioned the film as a high-budget project, with Roshan as the ideal lead. Unfortunately, the film never materialized.

Benegal’s daughter, Pia, confirmed his death and revealed that he had been battling chronic kidney disease for several years. The loss of the visionary filmmaker marks the end of an era, leaving behind a legacy that reshaped Indian cinema.