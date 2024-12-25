Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, December 25, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

DREAM UNFULFILLED! This Late Film Director Wanted To Cast Hrithik Roshan As Buddha

Benegal had shown keen interest in casting Hrithik Roshan for a film about Gautam Buddha. In a 2007 interview, he shared that Roshan had expressed enthusiasm for the role and had requested the script

DREAM UNFULFILLED! This Late Film Director Wanted To Cast Hrithik Roshan As Buddha

The Indian film fraternity is grieving the loss of renowned filmmaker Shyam Benegal, who passed away on Monday, shortly after celebrating his 90th birthday.

His milestone celebration was attended by notable figures such as Naseeruddin Shah, Shabana Azmi, Divya Dutta, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Rajit Kapur, and Kunal Kapoor.

Known as a pioneer of the Indian New Wave in cinema, Benegal’s opinions on prominent actors, including Shah Rukh Khan, have resurfaced in light of his passing.

Shyam Benegal’s Admiration for Shah Rukh Khan

In a 2009 interview, Benegal expressed deep admiration for Shah Rukh Khan’s acting abilities and magnetic screen presence. “Shah Rukh is a truly brilliant actor. When he appears on screen, your attention is entirely on him,” Benegal remarked. However, when asked about casting Khan in his films, he acknowledged the mismatch in themes, saying, “I don’t have a subject that might interest him.”

Hrithik Roshan as Gautam Buddha

Before his comments on Khan, Benegal had shown keen interest in casting Hrithik Roshan for a film about Gautam Buddha. In a 2007 interview, he shared that Roshan had expressed enthusiasm for the role and had requested the script. “I am eager to cast Hrithik,” Benegal stated. “I feel his features align well with the character of Buddha.”

Benegal had ambitious plans for the Gautam Buddha biopic, which he intended to co-produce with a Sri Lankan production house. He envisioned the film as a high-budget project, with Roshan as the ideal lead. Unfortunately, the film never materialized.

Benegal’s daughter, Pia, confirmed his death and revealed that he had been battling chronic kidney disease for several years. The loss of the visionary filmmaker marks the end of an era, leaving behind a legacy that reshaped Indian cinema.

ALSO READ: Blake Lively Is Out For Justice, Willing To Take Justin Baldoni Down As More Lawsuits To Follow: REPORT

Filed under

hrithik roshan shyam benegal

Advertisement

Also Read

Luigi Mangione ‘Choked Up’ With Overwhelming Support, Not Used To Attention After ‘Glow Up’

Luigi Mangione ‘Choked Up’ With Overwhelming Support, Not Used To Attention After ‘Glow Up’

Who Are the Pakistan Taliban, And Why Did Pakistan Launch Airstrikes Against The Group?

Who Are the Pakistan Taliban, And Why Did Pakistan Launch Airstrikes Against The Group?

PM Modi Pays Tribute To Atal Bihari Vajpayee On His 100th Birth Anniversary

PM Modi Pays Tribute To Atal Bihari Vajpayee On His 100th Birth Anniversary

Pakistan Conducts Airstrikes Inside Afghanistan Killing 15: All You Need To Know

Pakistan Conducts Airstrikes Inside Afghanistan Killing 15: All You Need To Know

Aamir Khan Once Got DRUNK With Salman Khan And Woke Up With Bhaijaan’s Turquoise Bracelet- Here’s How It Happened

Aamir Khan Once Got DRUNK With Salman Khan And Woke Up With Bhaijaan’s Turquoise Bracelet-...

Entertainment

Aamir Khan Once Got DRUNK With Salman Khan And Woke Up With Bhaijaan’s Turquoise Bracelet- Here’s How It Happened

Aamir Khan Once Got DRUNK With Salman Khan And Woke Up With Bhaijaan’s Turquoise Bracelet-

Blake Lively Is Out For Justice, Willing To Take Justin Baldoni Down As More Lawsuits To Follow: REPORT

Blake Lively Is Out For Justice, Willing To Take Justin Baldoni Down As More Lawsuits

Merry Christmas 2024: Watch These 10 Best Holiday Movies On NETFLIX To Get In The Festive Spirit

Merry Christmas 2024: Watch These 10 Best Holiday Movies On NETFLIX To Get In The

Merry Christmas 2024: How To Watch Macaulay Culkin’s Home Alone For FREE

Merry Christmas 2024: How To Watch Macaulay Culkin’s Home Alone For FREE

Merry Christmas: Here Are The Best Christmas Movies of 2024 To Enjoy While You Get Warm And Cozy In Bed

Merry Christmas: Here Are The Best Christmas Movies of 2024 To Enjoy While You Get

Advertisement

Lifestyle

From AI Training To Cold Therapy: Here Are 5 Fitness Trends That Went Viral In 2024

From AI Training To Cold Therapy: Here Are 5 Fitness Trends That Went Viral In

U.P. An Affordable And Safe Tourist Destination For International Tourists

U.P. An Affordable And Safe Tourist Destination For International Tourists

Middle Children Found To Be More Cooperative, New Study Shows

Middle Children Found To Be More Cooperative, New Study Shows

Is It More Beneficial To Eat Before A Workout Or After?

Is It More Beneficial To Eat Before A Workout Or After?

Holiday Survival Guide: Here’s How To Enjoy The Holidays Without The Need For Perfection

Holiday Survival Guide: Here’s How To Enjoy The Holidays Without The Need For Perfection

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox