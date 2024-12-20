Home
Friday, December 20, 2024
Ed Sheeran To Rock Bengaluru With Two Concerts In February 2025 – Ticket Prices And Booking Info Here!

Ed Sheeran will perform in Bengaluru on February 8 and 9, 2025, as part of his '+ - = ÷ x Tour,' marking his first-ever live show in the city. Due to high demand, an additional show has been added.

Ed Sheeran To Rock Bengaluru With Two Concerts In February 2025 – Ticket Prices And Booking Info Here!

British music sensation Ed Sheeran is set to light up Bengaluru in February 2025 as part of his highly anticipated ‘+ – = ÷ x Tour’ in India. The four-time Grammy winner, known for hits like “Shape of You” and “Perfect,” will perform at Bengaluru’s NICE Grounds on February 8 and 9, 2025. Due to an overwhelming demand for tickets, an additional show has been scheduled, making it the singer’s first-ever live performance in the city. With anticipation at an all-time high, both concerts are expected to be a musical extravaganza that fans won’t want to miss.

Where to Buy Tickets for Ed Sheeran’s Bengaluru Concerts

The tickets for Ed Sheeran’s concerts are now available for booking on BookMyShow and EdSheeran.com. Prices range from ₹4,000 to ₹28,000, depending on the seating and concert packages. As expected, many tickets are already sold out on the official website, reflecting the massive demand for this highly awaited event.

Ed Sheeran’s 2025 India Tour Dates

Starting January 30, 2025, Ed Sheeran will perform across various cities in India, including Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru, Shillong, and Delhi NCR. Bengaluru is the only city where Sheeran will perform on two consecutive days, making it a special treat for local fans. This part of the tour will be particularly significant as it marks the final leg of Sheeran’s globe-trotting +—= ÷ x Tour, which began in Dublin in 2022. To date, Sheeran has completed over 134 shows worldwide as part of this tour.

Ed Sheeran Shares His Excitement for India

In a recent statement, Sheeran expressed his excitement about returning to India. He mentioned, “Every time I come back to India, it feels more and more exciting. The metric that you would have measured success by back in 2014, I would have no idea that people liked my music here. It wasn’t until coming here in 2015, that I realised for the first time that people really like my music here. Whereas now, it’s clear that India is my biggest market.”

A Special Treat for Bengaluru Fans

Fans in Bengaluru are eagerly awaiting this special musical event, and with tickets selling fast, the upcoming concerts promise to be unforgettable. Whether you’re a long-time fan or new to Sheeran’s music, this is an opportunity to experience his magic live.

